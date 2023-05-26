AEW Double or Nothing 2023 live stream, start time, card and how to watch online

It's almost time for the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 live streams, which seem a little ... too predictable. Or at least that's our point of view.

AEW Double or Nothing start time Date: Sunday (May 28)

Time: AEW Double or Nothing begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday / 1 a.m. GMT / 11 a.m. AEDT on Monday

Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S. on: Bleacher Report

Elsewhere: DAZN, Fite TV and PPV.com

After Revolution had a slightly less-is-more approach, AEW is back to its maximalist booking. Double or Nothing has a 10-match card, that has a four-way main event with MJF defending his AEW World Championship against the other 'pillars:' Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

And while the match should be excellent, the build was less-than. Some have joked MJF asked for this match, as all these promo battles he's had emphasize the differential in mic skills between he and his challengers.

We also need to talk about the rumors surrounding AEW's Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. As reported by our sister site WhatCulture, AEW CEO Tony Khan has confirmed that Hayter is hurt. Will she surrender the title easily? Will she get a last-second replacement?

Also, we're curious how this year's Anarchy In the Arena match will go. The match sees the Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley take on the re-formed Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks). Last time, X's cover of The Troggs "Wild Thing," — Mox's theme — played throughout the whole match. We're curious if they do that again, and if the match will still be contained in the area around the ring and floor of the arena.

Here's everything you need to know to get an AEW Double or Nothing live stream (oh, and we've also got WWE Night of Champions live stream details):

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 live streams from anywhere on Earth

On the go? Can't watch AEW Double or Nothing live streams with the app you want to? You're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 live streams in the U.S.

The thing about non-WWE PPVs is that they always cost more, and they're on the ... I'll just say it, reviled Bleacher Report app.

Bleacher Report sells Double or Nothing for $50 USD.

The Bleacher Report app has apps on Roku and mobile devices, and can be watched on the web. Bleacher Report's Fire TV app is there, and they finally added an Apple tvOS app.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

So, herein lies the point where many American fans will wonder "what the heck!?" International fans have a different solution. Cheaper rates — which often vary based around conversions — can sometimes found in Canada, the UK and Australia.

For this instance, we'll break things down thusly.

Folks in Canada should go to DAZN Canada, which charges $49.99 CAD for this PPV. PPV.com is selling it for the same price in Canada.

PPV.com is also streaming Double or Nothing in Australia, New Zealand, UK, and Ireland. Streamers in those territories will pay $20 USD (basically however much that converts to).

Here's DAZN's international pricing from around the world. The show costs:

Fite TV is also selling AEW Double or Nothing live streams around the world in other territories.

AEW Double or Nothing match card and predictions

MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship

Prediction: MJF retains

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship — with Mark Briscoe as special guest referee

Prediction: FTR retains

Wardlow (c) (with Arn Anderson) vs. Christian Cage (with Luchasaurus)

Prediction: Wardlow retains

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 other wrestlers in the Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

Prediction: Orange Cassidy retains

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

Prediction: Toni Storm wins

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page) in an Anarchy in the Arena match

Prediction: The Elite win

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AEW TBS Championship

Prediction: Taya Valkyrie wins

Ethan Page and The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) and Hook for the rights to Ethan Page's AEW contract

Prediction: The Hardys & Hook win

Adam Cole vs Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match with Sabu as the special guest enforcer

Prediction: Adam Cole wins

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) (c) (with Julia Hart) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn for the AEW World Trios Championship

Prediction: The House of Black wins