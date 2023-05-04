WWE Backlash live stream 2023: How to watch online, card

The WWE Backlash live stream looks like it's the biggest party of the season, as Puerto Rico is getting its first WWE PPV/PLE since 2005's New Year's Revolution. And one of this big card's biggest matches sees Bad Bunny return to the squared circle for another one-on-one match.

Backlash 2023 start time and date • Date: Saturday (May 6)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEDT

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEDT (both days)

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock (opens in new tab)

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 100% risk free

San Benito is facing his former ally Damian Priest, who's broken bad since they tagged together at WrestleMania 37. Bunny returned at WrestleMania to help Rey Mysterio beat Priest's Judgement Day ally Dominik Mysterio, and that basically set it all up.

The other biggest match on the card finds Cody Rhodes trying to come back from his WrestleMania loss against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare faces Brock Lesnar, whose recent heel turn has gone unexplained.

Bianca Belair defends her Raw Women's Championship against IYO SKY, while Rhea Ripley defends the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vena. Except, well, we expect something to change.

Interestingly enough, WWE will hold a pre-event press conference (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEDT), as opposed to its post-show pressers. We think this press conference could be where Triple H re-brands the women's championships, since Belair was drafted to SmackDown and Ripley was drafted to Raw.

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), Backlash live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

Backlash live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch Backlash live streams in the U.S. is with Peacock (opens in new tab). WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

(opens in new tab) In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Backlash live streams in U.K.

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Backlash live streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab), for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 — which covers both nights.

Backlash live streams in Australia

Backlash live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT.

It's all on Binge (opens in new tab), the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

Backlash card and predictions

Our predictions are noted below

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Prediction: Cody Rhodes wins

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight

Prediction: Bad Bunny wins

Prediction: Bad Bunny wins

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Prediction: Rhea Ripley wins

Prediction: Rhea Ripley wins

Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline's Jimmy & Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa

Prediction: Owens, Zayn and Riddle win

Prediction: Owens, Zayn and Riddle win

Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Raw Women's Championship

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains

Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed for the United States Championship

Prediction: Austin Theory

Prediction: Austin Theory

Austin Theory Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Omos

Prediction: Seth "Freakin" Rollins wins

