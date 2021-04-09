WrestleMania 37 live stream: how to watch for free on Peacock

WrestleMania 37 start time WrestleMania 37 coverage begins 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11.

The first hour of each show will give you the kick-off show, essentially the pre-show.

The WrestleMania 37 live streams are about to begin, as the long and zagging road to WrestleMania is finally leading to a live crowd. Yes, a year after WWE was forced to moved to the Performance Center for the weirdest 'Mania ever, the 'showcase of the immortals' is going to be more normal than any WWE show in the last 365 days. And just like last year: one night is not enough.

This year, we've got another double-header, with night 1 headlined by either Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley or Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (there's some buzz that fan demand for the ladies to go on last will win. Night 2, of course, has a hard-to-predict main event, with Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match.

And of those matches, Edge vs Bryan vs Reigns is probably the biggest reason to get a WrestleMania 37 live stream. The fact that three of the biggest names in the last decades of WWE — all of whom have retired for long spates of time at one point or another — are going to be in the same ring at once, is reason to tune in. While we'd always bet on Reigns to retain in a one on one, the fact that he doesn't need to be pinned to drop the belt makes this match hard to predict.

And as for Banks vs Belair, we're really pulling for this match to be the main event for night 1, as WWE has never had a main event featuring two Black women, and The Boss and The EST will certainly put on an amazing match. That said, there's a big question about interference in this match. Banks' former best friend Bayley hasn't been seen in a while, and could show up at any given moment.

Speaking of interference, what's going on with The Hurt Business? While Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were banned from ringside McIntyre vs Lashley, that was only when they were a part of Lashley's faction. Now, they've since been kicked out. Could they be allowed ringside anyways, only to reveal it was a scam all along, and help The Almighty? Or does MVP have more hiring to do? We're waiting on Keith Lee to return, and would love to see him in black and gold.

WrestleMania 37 night 1 card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c) for the WWE Championship

(c) for the WWE Championship Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c) for the SmackDown Women's Championship

(c) for the SmackDown Women's Championship AJ Styles and Omos vs The New Day (c) for the Raw Tag Team Championship

vs The New Day (c) for the Raw Tag Team Championship Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

vs. The Miz and John Morrison Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

vs. Seth Rollins Tag Team Turmoil: The Riott Squad vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka

WrestleMania 37 night 2 card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the WWE Universal Championship

(c) for the WWE Universal Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c) for the Raw Women's Championship

vs. Asuka (c) for the Raw Women's Championship Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Apollo Crews vs Big E (c) in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship

vs Big E (c) in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

vs. Sami Zayn United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. TBD