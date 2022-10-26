World Series Game 1 live stream: How to watch Phillies vs Astros online

Here, we, go! When you watch the World Series Game 1 live stream online, you see the Astros and the Phillies kick things off at Minute Maid Park. Because the undefeated post-season team deserves home field advantage, right?

World Series live stream time, channel and more Game 1 Start time: Every game begins at 8:03 p.m. ET / 5:03 p.m. PT / 1:03 a.m. BST / 11:03 a.m. AEDT

Date: Friday (Oct 28)

U.S. channel: FOX (available on Sling TV (opens in new tab))

U.K. channel: BT Sport

Watch anywhere on Earth: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Yes, Houston (with their trash can scandal in the rear view) arrives in the Fall Classic having swept the competition over and over again. And they beat up both sides of the league, knocking the underdog Mariners out in three (including that 18-inning epic) and the highly-paid Yankees out in four. Philly? Well, it's had to fight and scratch for their World Series berth, but that Bryce Harper HR to close out the Padres was still super-sweet.

Game 1 sees Justin Verlander take the mound for the Astros. He's hoping this outing is more like his strong (1ER, 3H) outing against the Yankees than the six-run, 10-hits performance (in only four innings) against the Mariners.

Philly's countering with their ace, Zack Wheeler. Wheeler's thrown 25 strikeouts over 25 1/3 innings in this post-season, with just three walks.

So, without further ado, here's everything we know about how to watch the World Series Game 1 live streams. Want a little more international flavor? Check out our guide on how to watch T20 World Cup live streams for the biggest cricket tournament.

How to watch World Series live streams for FREE

The Phillies vs Astros live streams will be on free-to-watch broadcast TV, airing on FOX. You can watch these games for free with one of the best TV antennas.

How to watch World Series live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from easy access to FOX, you're not out of luck when it comes to following your team through the playoffs. Live streams are still possible in your current neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch Phillies vs Astros live streams in the US

Finding World Series live streams online for the Phillies vs Astros is all about one channel: FOX.

Our top pick for how to watch World Series games online is with Sling TV's Blue pack. Sure, Orange gets you ESPN, but Blue gets you Fox (provided you have a local affiliate), among others. This is part of why Sling is the best cable TV alternative.

The $70 per month YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all have the above channels as well, but Sling Orange + Blue is only $50. That affordability ensured its spot on our best streaming service list.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $50 as getting only one half ($35 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch World Series live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch World Series games online in the United Kingdom. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch Astros vs Phillies live streams in Canada

Looking to watch World Series live streams in the great white north? Well, Canadian sports fans will find games on SportsNet.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

How to watch Astros vs Phillies live streams in Australia

As was the case with the regular season, World Series live streams will be on both Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and Foxtel (opens in new tab). The services in the past have had select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month (opens in new tab) thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

World Series live stream schedule and channels

