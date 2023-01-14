Wolves vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Two teams at the wrong end of the table meet as West Ham head North to face Wolves. West Ham have struggled to balance European and domestic commitments this season while until recently, Wolves seemed to have forgotten how to score a goal. With the high stakes of potential relegation should neither of these sides improve, both sets of fans will be in fine voice at Molyneux.

Wolves vs West Ham live stream, date, time, channels The Wolves vs West Ham live stream takes place Saturday, Jan. 14.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Before the arrival of manager Julen Lopetegui, Wolves were rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. While they are still in the relegation zone, a win a draw, and a defeat in the Spaniard’s first three league games in an excellent start in the circumstances. That win, a last-minute victory against Everton demonstrated a belief that had been lacking at times under Bruno Lage.

West Ham seem a shadow of their last season selves, at least domestically. Moyes’ men topped their Europa League group in some style but they have won just four Premier League games this season and despite a draw last time out against Leeds, they had previously lost five matches in a row. Both these teams need three points, which should make the Wolves vs West Ham live stream a worthwhile watch.

Wolves vs West Ham preview

Julen Lopetegui has brought the good feeling back to Wolves after the side looked bereft before the World Cup. The former Real Madrid and Spain manager has an excellent pedigree and has already shown his tactical nous in his brief time in charge. Wolves are the league’s lowest scorers with just 11 goals this season but with the likes of Daniel Podence finding form and the signing of Brazil striker Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid, that trend could soon change. Wolves spent big on Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes in the summer but both have been quiet. If Lopetegui can harness their undoubted talents and keep the likes of Ruben Neves purring, then he could see his side drive clear of relegation troubles. Wolves do still have a long list of injuries with Pedro Neto, Chiquinho Sasa Kalajdzic all still well over a month away from fitness.

In East London nerves are starting to fray as West Ham’s poor form continues. David Moyes added some very expensive names to his squad in the summer in the hope of looking up the table rather than down, but that is not how things have transpired. A 2-2 draw against Leeds in their last league fixture saw two of these new stars find the back of the net, including record-signing Lucas Paqueta who scored his first goal for the club. Hopefully for David Moyes that can start to become a regular event. West Ham have won just one away game in the league this season and with Wolves improving and the drop zone looming, this match would be a great time to change that. Defender Kurt Zouma could return from an injury spell in this match while Vladimir Coufal and Gianluca Scamacca are doubts after picking up knocks against Leeds.

Stakes are high at the bottom of the table and the Wolves vs West Ham live stream is bound to be eventful and tense. Both sides will have targeted this game as a win, making it one not to miss