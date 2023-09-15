Wolves vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The tantalizing Wolves vs Liverpool live stream is the first match of the Premier League weekend. Liverpool are the favorites to triumph at Molineux — and you can watch Wolves vs Liverpool live from anywhere with a VPN .

Wolves vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Liverpool live stream takes place Saturday (Sep. 16).

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Jurgen Klopp's side had some hurdles to negotiate over the summer, with a midfield rebuild imperative after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Liverpool now look stronger after signing Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, while also managing to resist Saudi interest in Mohamed Salah.

The Reds were not entirely convincing in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on the opening weekend, but they've won three the bounce since, beating Bournemouth, Newcastle and Villa. They would go top of the table, at least temporarily, with a win at Molineux.

Conversely, Wolves could drop into the bottom three if results go against them this weekend. Gary O'Neil's side have lost three of their four matches so far this season, with the exception a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Wolves players are yet to get to grips with O'Neil's methods after the former Bournemouth boss replaced Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the new campaign. This could be another tough one, although they did win this fixture in 22/23.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month, but you can get 50% off your first month - and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. Plus, right now, Sling is offering your first month for half price.

How to watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.