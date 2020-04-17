WhatsApp could take on Zoom with this huge update

WhatsApp is looking to increase the maximum number of people allowed in a single audio or video call, in response to rival VOIP services that have much higher limits.

Seen by WABetaInfo (via XDA Developers ), the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp contains code suggesting that users with the latest version of the app will be able to hold calls with more people. There isn't a specific number given, although WABetaInfo says it will be an even number. There is also no indication of when this feature will be added.

WhatsApp, primarily a text messaging app used widely in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world, introduced audio and video calls two years ago, but has always had a four-user limit in place.

Since many countries around the world have introduced lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many people working from home have had to rely on services like Google Hangouts and Zoom . These allow up to 250 users to participate at once, although some of them require paid subscriptions for doing so.

We shouldn't expect WhatsApp to match up to these, since it's a free service. But if it could match up to the 50 person cap that Skype has, then it would likely see a lot of use from smaller businesses or for personal calls.