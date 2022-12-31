What to watch in January 2023: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple and more

New year, new movies and shows to stream! January 2023 ushers in a wide range of new dramas, comedies, thrillers and romances to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services.

This month’s slate is led by several high-profile titles based on popular IP. The Last of Us brings the video game to the screen, while That ‘90s Show, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Night Court are bringing classic favorites back for fans and new viewers alike.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 present new episodes to continue their stories. As far as new series, Natasha Lyonne is on the case in Poker Face, while Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is ready to haunt you.

On the movies side, Christian Bale headlines the murder mystery Pale Blue Eye that features a famous literary figure, and Jennifer Lopez’s newest rom-com is Shotgun Wedding.

Here’s our guide on what to watch in January 2023.

Kaleidoscope (Netflix)

This new heist thriller is less “choose your own adventure,” a la Bandersnatch, and more “choose your own episode order.” Netflix pushes the viewing envelope again with a project where you can watch the eight episodes in any order until the finale. Loosely inspired by a real-life story of $70 billion in bonds going missing during Hurricane Sandy, Kaleidoscope follows a group of thieves who plan to rob a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Each episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of greed, scheming and betrayals. Depending on the order you choose, you’ll have a completely different perspective from another viewer. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 1 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 (Disney Plus)

The Bad Batch started off as Clone Wars season 8, but quickly grew into its own thing — and is doing a good job of it. Exploring a corner of the Star Wars universe that’s been mostly ignored for years, the show focuses on Clone Force 99 struggling to find their place in an increasingly hostile galaxy; one that seemingly has no use for clones or pesky things like “personal freedom.” But with various factions constantly on their tail, including former comrades, stormtroopers and troublesome bounty hunters, there are plenty of adventures and scrapes for the team to fight through. It may not be Mandalorian-tier action, but it’s enough to bridge the gap until season 3. - Tom Pritchard

Premieres Jan. 4 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Ginny and Georgia season 2 (Netflix)

Mother/daughter relationships can be tough. Especially when you, like Ginny (Antonia Gentry), find out your mom’s a murderer. Turns out Georgia (Brianne Howey) killed her stepdad Kenny to protect her daughter. Ginny, after fleeing town with her younger brother (Diesel La Torraca), must grapple with the new knowledge. She can’t hide out forever, though, especially when hottie neighbor Marcus (Felix Mallard) is waiting back at home. As for Georgia, she just wants to move on, especially now that she’s planning a wedding to handsome mayor Paul (Scott Porter). But when it comes to Georgia’s past, it somehow never stays buried for long. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 5 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

Christian Bale headlines this 1830-set mystery as world-weary detective Landor, who’s called to West Point to investigate the gruesome murder of a young cadet. Stonewalled by the academy’s code of silence, he enlists the help of one of their own. The eccentric cadet has no love for military life but a true passion for poetry. His name is Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Together, Landor and Poe pursue the case, all while the detective struggles with grief over his dead wife. Meanwhile, Poe is intrigued by Lea (Lucy Boynton), the sister of a cadet who becomes a suspect. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 6 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC)

AMC is all in on Anne Rice. The network has ordered a second season of its Interview With a Vampire reboot, and now it’s unveiling a series based on the author’s bestselling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. Alexandra Daddario stars as Rowan, an intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers she’s the heir to a family of witches. As she comes to terms with her heritage and her newfound powers, she must also contend with the sinister spirit that has haunted her family for generations. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC Plus (opens in new tab)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Based on the critically-acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name, The Last of Us appears to have all the ingredients needed to break the dreaded gaming adaptation curse. For starters, the show is co-created by Neil Druckmann, a development director on the game, and Craig Mazin, the man behind HBO’s acclaimed Chernobyl series. In front of the camera, Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a gruff smuggler in a post-apocalyptic U.S. tasked with escorting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country. Along the way, the duo bond, encounter fellow survivors (both friendly and hostile) and the reason that Ellie’s safety is so important to the future of humanity is revealed. Druckmann and Mazin have promised the HBO show will expand the world beyond the narrative presented in the video game, which makes this adaptation particularly interesting - Rory Mellon

Premieres Jan. 15 on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Night Court (NBC)

Revivals and reboots are a trend that’s here to stay. The latest classic TV show to come back to life is Night Court, a sequel/continuation of the 1980s sitcom. The original starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone, who presided over the night shift at a Manhattan courthouse. Now, more than 30 years later, his daughter, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) is wielding the gavel. Anderson passed away in 2018, so he’ll only be present as a beloved memory. But John Larroquette is reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding. He’ll be one of many oddballs and cynics that the second Judge Stone must bring to order. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 17 on NBC (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)) or next day on Peacock (opens in new tab)

That ‘90s Show (Netflix)

On the first watch of the That ‘90s Show trailer, you can already tell that it’s destined for greater success than the ill-fated That ‘80s Show. All the charm of the original That ‘70s Show is there right from the start, in no small part due to the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman. In this show they play grandparents to their granddaughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) for a summer as she spends time in her parents' old basement with new friends.

Noticeably absent from the trailer are Leia’s parents: Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon). While they — along with other That ‘70s Show stars — are expected to join for guest spots throughout the season, it seems like Netflix wants the young cast to succeed on their own rather than using nostalgic cameos as a crutch. We’re all alright with that. — Malcolm McMillan

Premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Poker Face (Peacock)

With Russian Doll season 3 up in the air, Natasha Lyonne is moving on to a new mystery series. Instead of getting stuck in time loops and grappling with family trauma, she’s investigating an oddball case of the week. Lyonne partners with creator Rian Johnson, whose two Knives Out movies clearly indicate his love of the mystery genre. Charlie has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. After hitting the road in her Plymouth Barracude, every stop brings an encounter with colorful characters involved in strange crimes that she can’t help but solve. What a concept! - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 26 on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount Plus)

MTV’s popular supernatural series Teen Wolf ended its run in 2017, after making stars out of its young cast members. Paramount Plus is bringing many of them back for a revival movie, which sees a new threat rising in Beacon Hills. Werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is no longer a teen but still an Alpha. When a terrifying evil emerges in town, he puts out a call for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. The group of trusted friends and new allies must dig deep to fight the most powerful enemy they’ve ever faced. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

Just a few weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day, Jennifer Lopez adds another romantic comedy to her résumé. This time, she pairs with Josh Duhamel, with a stacked supporting cast featuring the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin and Lenny Kravitz.

Darcy and Tom are gathering their loud, lovable and highly opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding — but both are experiencing cold feet. The proceedings get even more complicated when the entire party is taken hostage. In this case, the bride and groom are literally shackled. The question is, will they say “I do” if they can get free? - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Shrinking (Apple TV Plus)

White Ted Lasso season 3 has been percolating for 500 years, the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence and star/writer Brett Goldstein teamed up for a side project with Jason Segel to make this new comedy. If it’s Ted Lasso-adjacent, we’ll take it. Segel plays a grieving therapist who starts breaking the rules and telling his clients exactly what he thinks. By ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself affecting their lives in significant, tumultuous ways. And he sees his own become quite a rollercoaster. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 27 on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

You People (Netflix)

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris makes his feature directorial debut with this modern romantic comedy co-written with star Jonah Hill. The love story at the heart of it features clashing cultures, faiths and generational differences, much like you’d expect from a Barris joint.

Ezra Cohen (Hill) has a meet-cute with Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) when he mistakenly thinks her car is a rideshare. They start dating and when things get serious, their families get involved: his progressive Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and her more conservative Muslim parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long). For all their differences, both sets tend to interfere with their children’s lives. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Jan. 27 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Other notable premieres to watch in January 2023