West Ham vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Man Utd live stream kicks off the Premier League weekend, as the Hammers look to inflict defeat on Erik ten Hag's Red Devils — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV or FuboTV

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

West Ham have lost just once in their last six Premier League games, a shock 5-0 defeat in the London derby at Fulham at the start of December, but they've also won eight out of 12 in all competitions. That does include a 5-1 thrashing away to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but the Hammers are undefeated at home since the end of October, so will be confident of bouncing back and heaping more misery on Man Utd at the London Stadium.

Man Utd have struggled to put together a decent run of form all season, and while a draw away to Liverpool last time out looks like a good result on paper, they were probably a bit lucky to leave Anfield with a point. It was certainly a more impressive performance than the one against Bayern Munich the week before, but it meant that Erik ten Hag's side have won just once in their last six games in all competitions. Can they deliver their fans an early Christmas present with victory in the capital?

How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels around the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is a good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA. New users often get a discount on their first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New users often get 50% off their first month.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including USA. Who needs cable, eh? New subscribers get a 7-day free trial so there's no need to pay up front. And if you're quick, you might also score an extra $20 off your first two months.

How to watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.