Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream: How to watch FA Cup second round game online and for free

The Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream sees the hosts look to reach the third round of the FA Cup for the second straight year when they welcome non-league Yeovil to the Racecourse Ground. You can watch from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream takes place today (Dec 3).

► Time: 3.45 p.m. GMT / 10.45 a.m. ET / 7.45 a.m. PT / 2.45 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 4)

• FREE — ITVX (UK)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

Since Wrexham were taken over by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020, the historic Welsh club has risen to second in the League Two table and gained an army of fans thanks to the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series.

Now the Red Dragons face familiar foes Yeovil, who have found themselves sliding down the leagues in recent years. The Glovers were relegated from the National League last season but have been in superb form this year and are top of the National League South.

They secured a 3-2 win over Gateshead in the last round but it will be a tough ask to win away against a Wrexham side that has an array of talent, including prolific striker Paul Mullin and instrumental midfielder Elliott Lee, who has 11 goals and two assists for far this season.

Will Phil Parkinson’s side power their way into the FA Cup third round? Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to get a Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream where you are.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream wherever you are

The Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Watch Wrexham vs Yeovil for free

How to watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch Wrexham vs Yeovil in the U.S.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, starring Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenny, as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream by using a VPN.

Watch Wrexham vs Yeovil around the world

How to watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream by using a quality VPN.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.