Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round game online

The Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream sees the hosts looking to eliminate a team from two divisions above them, but the visitors will be plotting an FA Cup run to go with their impressive Championship campaign. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream takes place on Saturday, January 6.

► Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Australia — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Things have gone in almost opposite directions for these two sides since they last met in League One in January 2022. Wimbledon now find themselves down in the fourth tier, while Ipswich are chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Dons could soon be heading back up the Football League, though, with Johnnie Jackson's side currently occupying the final play-off spot in League Two. Their recent form has been fairly promising, winning three of their last five games in all competitions, but top flight-chasing Ipswich will present a serious test.

After winning 16 of their first 21 Championship games of the season, Ipswich have hit slightly rocky ground recently. They've failed to win their last five league games, including a 4-0 thrashing away to Leeds just before Christmas, but highly-rated head coach Kieran McKenna will see this game as a great opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Ipswich won that 2022 meeting 2-0 on their way to promotion. Can Wimbledon take revenge at Plough Lane? Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to get a Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream where you are.

How to watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream wherever you are

The Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town from abroad

How to watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast by either BBC or ITV in the U.K.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.