UCI BMX World Championships 2023 live streams: How to watch for free from anywhere

The 2023 UCI BMX World Championships gets underway today as the world’s best freestylers compete in the elite qualifying rounds of the BMX Freestyle Park event. Hannah Roberts (USA) and Rimu Nakamura (Japan) are the defending champions and will be determined to lay down a marker.

There are three separate BMX events being held in Scotland this year: racing, freestyle park and freestyle flatland. Each requires a unique set of skills but all are performed on the same lightweight and low-to-the-ground bikes that became popular around the world in the 1970s.

For those who like the action to come thick and fast, BMX Racing is a must-watch. Taking place at Glasgow BMX Centre, riders will have to navigate a complex 400m course that is full of bumps, jumps and high-speed curves. In the men’s event, Swiss star Simon Marquart is the man to beat after claiming gold last year, while American Felicia Stancil is the reigning world champion in the women’s elite category.

Having made its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, BMX Freestyle has experienced a boom in popularity and it’s easy to see why. In the flatland event, riders will be given 2-3 minute rounds that allow them to showcase their athletic and artistic ability. A truly unique event that sees competitors attempt mesmerizing and often dizzying tricks, French cyclist Aude Cassagne is the defending women’s champion, while Japan’s Moto Sasaki took the men’s crown.

In the freestyle park event, Japan’s Rim Nakamura and American Hannah Roberts will be out to defend their titles when they show off their skills at Glasgow Green. With each competitor getting just 60 seconds to showcase as many tricks as possible, expect plenty of excitement as riders fly over ramps and ride on walls.

The 2023 UCI BMX World Championships is being shown live on FloBikes in the U.S.

A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out to $12.50 per month.

The majority of the UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and via the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch a UCI BMX World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

Should you want to watch every event and don't mind splashing out a bit of money for more comprehensive coverage, then you may want to try Discovery Plus or GCN Plus.

A Discovery Plus subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

GCN Plus costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the UCI BMX World Championships on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200).

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch the UCI BMX World Championships for free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

UCI BMX World Championships 2023 schedule and events

BMX FREESTYLE FLATLAND

Tuesday, August 8

Qualifying

Wednesday, August 9

Semi-finals

Thursday, August 10

Finals

BMX FREESTYLE PARK

Saturday, August 5

Qualifying

Sunday, August 6

Semi-finals

Monday, August 7

Finals

BMX RACING

Sunday, August 6 - Wednesday, August 9

BMX Racing Challenge

Saturday, August 12

BMX Racing Championships Qualifying

Sunday, August 13

BMX Racing Championships Finals