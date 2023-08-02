UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 live stream: How to watch every event for free from anywhere

The UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 gets underway tomorrow and will see 13 world championships contested across seven disciplines over 11 days of competition – making it one of the biggest cycling events in the sport's history.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

UCI Cycling World Championships live streams: TV schedule, dates UCI Cycling World Championships starts on Wednesday (August 2) and finishes on Sunday (August 13). Full schedule below.

► U.K. — BBC iPlayer(FREE)

► Australia — SBS on Demand (FREE)

► U.S. — FloBikes

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

For the first time ever, cycling’s vast network of world championships will feature at the same event. The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will bring together some 8,000 athletes competing for 200 medals on tracks, hills, ramps and roads in Glasgow and numerous other towns and cities in bonny Scotland.

Now scheduled to take place every four years, 12 months before a Summer Olympic Games, the only disciplines not included in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships are cyclocross and gravel.

Bringing together the best cyclists from around the world, the athletes will not only have the chance to win a world title but also lay down a marker ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. Some events will even have qualifying berths on offer for Paris.

With so much at stake, it’s certain to be a thrilling event and you won’t want to miss any of the action. So read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships live stream from anywhere with a VPN. We’ve also listed the full schedule below so you won't miss a medal.

FREE UCI Cycling World Championships live streams

If you live in the U.K., Australia, France, Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to FREE UCI Cycling World Championships live streams in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and its BBC iPlayer streaming service in the U.K., SBS and SBS on Demand streaming service in Australia, France TV Sport in France, Rai Sport in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and Sporza in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free UCI Cycling World Championships coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

UCI Cycling World Championships live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a UCI Cycling World Championships live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the event is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch UCI Cycling World Championships live streams on BBC iPlayer even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the UCI Cycling World Championships.

How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is being shown live on FloBikes in the U.S.

A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out to $12.50 per month.

If you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships, don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The majority of the UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and via the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch a UCI Cycling World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Should you want to watch every event and don't mind splashing out a bit of money for more comprehensive coverage, then you may want to try Discovery+ or GCN+.

A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

GCN+ costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the UCI Cycling World Championships on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200).

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch the UCI Cycling World Championships for free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships on your SBS account, as if you were back home.

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 schedule and events

BMX FREESTYLE FLATLAND

Tuesday, August 8

Qualifying

Wednesday, August 9

Semi-finals

Thursday, August 10

Finals

BMX FREESTYLE PARK

Saturday, August 5

Qualifying

Sunday, August 6

Semi-finals

Monday, August 7

Finals

BMX RACING

Sunday, August 6 - Wednesday, August 9

BMX Racing Challenge

Saturday, August 12

BMX Racing Championships Qualifying

Sunday, August 13

BMX Racing Championships Finals

GRAN FONDO

Friday, August 4

Road Race

Monday, August 7

Individual Time Trial

INDOOR CYCLING

Friday, August 11

Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals

Saturday, August 12

Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals

Sunday, August 13

Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals

Friday, August 11

Cycle-Ball Group games

Saturday, August 12

Cycle-Ball Group games

Sunday, August 13

Cycle-Ball Finals

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY

Tuesday, August 8

Cross-Country Short Track Qualifying

Wednesday, August 9

E-MTB Cross-Country

Cross-Country Team Relay

Thursday, August 10

Cross-Country Olympic Juniors

Cross-Country Short Track Finals

Friday, August 11

Cross-Country Olympic U23s

Saturday, August 12

Cross-Country Olympic Elite

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY MARATHON

Sunday, August 6

Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon

MOUNTAIN BIKE DOWNHILL

Thursday, August 3

Qualifying

Friday, August 4

Qualifying & Finals

Saturday, August 5

Finals

PARA-CYCLING ROAD

Wednesday, August 9

Individual Time Trial

Thursday, August 10

Individual Time Trial

Friday, August 11

Road Race

Saturday, August 12

Road Race

Sunday, August 13

Team Relay

PARA-CYCLING TRACK

Thursday, August 3 - Tuesday, August 8

Para-Cycling Track

ROAD WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, August 5

Road Race Juniors

Sunday, August 6

Road Race Elite Men

Saturday, August 12

Road Race U23 Men

Sunday, August 13

Road Race U23 & Elite Women

Tuesday, August 8

Team Time Trial Mixed Relay

Wednesday, August 9

Individual Time Trial U23 Men

Thursday, August 10

Individual Time Trial Junior & Elite Women

Friday, August 11

Individual Time Trial Junior & Elite Men

TRACK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 3 - Wednesday, August 9

Track

TRIALS

Wednesday, August 9

Teams Finals

Thursday, August 10

20 Inch Semi-finals

Friday, August 11

20 Inch Semi-finals

Saturday, August 12

20 Inch Finals

Thursday, August 10

26 Inch Semi-finals

Friday, August 11

26 Inch Semi-finals

Saturday, August 12

26 Inch Semi-finals