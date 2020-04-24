Parks & Rec reunion episode 2020: How to watch, live stream and start time

No, the Snake Juice isn't playing tricks on you: the Parks & Rec reunion is real. Announced yesterday (April 23), the Pawnee gang is getting back together ... but we're not at the Parks & Recreation department anymore, Gerry.

Yes, some of our favorite people in comedy (including Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Retta and Amy Poehler) are getting back together in the only way we know how: remotely, from their homes. Poehler spoke the news into the world in a tweet (embedded below).

Yes, as we all stay socially distanced from each other, to stop the spread of COVID-19, a kind-of trustworthy government office is reopening. Fortunately, this isn't happening on March 31: the event takes place next Thursday (April 30).

parks & rec reunion date channel The Parks & Recreation reunion special airs on Thursday, April 30 on NBC. It will be made available for streaming on Friday, May 1.

Much like the NFL Draft 2020 and the SNL At Home special, the Parks & Rec Reunion will likely have a lot less visual pizazz than what we're used to. Hopefully the cast has actual cameras or webcams, and isn't relying on the built in webcams in their laptops.

Because they're all filming from home, this will set up some weird obstacles for the show to write around. Why are Ben and Leslie, and April and Andy not in the same home? Also, I'm going to need to hear Chris Traeger talk about how his body is a microchip, and how COVID-19 is a virus.

The special will raise money for the hunger-relief charity Feeding America, and is sponsored by State Farm.

How to watch the Parks & Rec reunion with a VPN

You don't need to miss the Parks & Rec reunion just because you're out of the country. Yes, if you're away from home, geo-fenced restrictions might block you from accessing the service you already pay for, but with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you don't have to get hit with regrets on par with every night Ron Swanson spent with Tammy 2.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

How to watch the Parks & Rec reunion in the US

After you've made some apps and zerts, you can watch the Parks & Rec reunion special on April 30 on NBC. We're still waiting to find out the exact start time. Oh, and you'll probably be able to watch it for free.

Some folks who haven't cut the cord yet can tune in via cable or satellite, but it's more than easy to catch the special otherwise. It's on Sling TV, Hulu, FuboTV and AT&T TV Now. For this case, we recommend Sling and Hulu, as Fubo's a bit more expensive and we just don't ever recommend AT&T TV Now.

On Sling TV, the Sling Blue package includes NBC in some markets, and the service's Happy Hour Across America deal opens Sling Blue for free from 5 p.m. to midnight, Eastern. That should include the Parks & Rec reunion.

Hulu with Live TV also includes NBC, and will offer on-demand replays of the Parks & Rec reunion special, starting the next day. It costs more, though, but offers a 1-week free trial.

How to watch Parks & Rec reunion in the UK

Bad news for everyone in the UK: the Parks & Rec reunion doesn't appear to have a United Kingdom availability. Americans stuck in the UK right now can check above to see how to use a VPN to watch the Parks and Recreation reunion special using a service they already pay for.

How to watch Parks & Rec reunion in Canada

Similarly, Canadians have no way to watch NBC. So, Americans who are visiting the great white north should probably look to a VPN to see the Parks & Rec special with the rest of us.

How to watch old Parks & Recreation episodes

Netflix has the entirety of Parks and Recreation, but Peacock will be getting the series in July. No word if that means Netflix loses the show, but it's a strong possibility.

Parks & Rec reunion cast

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope

Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins

Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford

Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson

Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate

Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer

Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt

Jim O'Heir as Jerry 'Gerry' Gergich

Retta as Donna Meagle

Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger

Parks & Rec reunion story

Nothing's set in stone yet, but we could imagine the Parks & Recreation cast doing an entire episode about how Pawnee is responding to COVID-19. Social media network Gryzzl is likely spreading misinformation, and I'm betting that Sweetum's is trying to both re-open the economy immediately.

Also, can Jerry use Zoom? We'll find out.

