How to watch The Artful Dodger online: release date and time

Oliver Twist's slickest operator gets his own story in new eight-part drama, The Artful Dodger. Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) reckons he's grown up and left his pickpocketing days behind, but it's not long before his past catches up with him.

Fans in the U.S. can watch The Artful Dodger exclusively on Hulu. The show won't land in the U.K. until January 17, 2024 – but Americans abroad can watch The Artful Dodger from anywhere with a VPN.

The Artful Dodger streaming details, TV channel, start time All 8 episodes of The Artful Dodger land on Hulu and Disney Plus (in select territories) on Wednesday, November 29.

► Time: 12:01 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Tue) / 7:01 a.m. GMT / 6:01 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on Hulu

• AUS — Watch on Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

We can think of better places to retrain as a surgeon than a ship en route to a penal colony in Australia, but you don't pick up a nickname like the Artful Dodger for nothing.

Slicing and dicing may be a respectable vocation, but it doesn't pay the bills, and so committed is Dawkins to his new life that he prefers to earn his keep by playing cards rather than pilfering.

The bad thing about gambling? You win some and you lose some, and when Dawkins is cheated out of a sizeable sum, he's faced with a choice. Resurrect the old art of dodging – or wave goodbye to one of his hands.

The close attentions of aspiring surgeon Lady Belle (Maia Mitchell) tighten his bind even further, while the unexpected arrival of Dawkins' scheming old mentor Fagin (David Thewlis) threatens to plunge him back into his old world.

You can watch The Artful Dodger online now and stream every episode of this gripping thriller on Hulu in the U.S.. Use a VPN to watch when traveling overseas.

How to watch The Artful Dodger online in the U.S.

All eight episodes of The Artful Dodger land on Hulu on Wednesday, November 29, where they will be available to watch just after 12 a.m. ET or 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own, or, if you have an eye for a bargain, you can snag the Disney Plus bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, for just $14.99 a month (with ads).

Traveling outside the U.S. right now? You can access Hulu from anywhere with a VPN. Details below...

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals such as Only Murders in the Building. New users get a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $7.99. Or, you can subscribe to the Disney Plus Bundle (with Hulu and ESPN Plus) from $14.99 a month.

Watch from anywhere

How to watch The Artful Dodger from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where Hulu isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial, so you can give it a whirl and see how you like it.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your Hulu account and stream The Artful Dodger online from wherever you happen to be in the world.

Watch The Artful Dodger around the world

How to watch The Artful Dodger online in Canada

The entire eight-episode run of The Artful Dodger will also be released on Wednesday, November 29 in Canada, but you’ll need a Disney Plus subscription to watch the new series in the Great North.

You can choose between the basic, CA$7.99 Standard (With Ads) plan, and the top tier CA$14.99 Premium ad-free plan (which provides four simultaneous streams and offline downloads).

Disney Plus gives you access to the adult-focused Star section and the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, as well as newer hits like Ahsoka, Only Murders in the Building, The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

How to watch The Artful Dodger online in Australia

Disney Plus is the streaming home of The Artful Dodger in Australia too. All eight episodes are scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, November 29.

A monthly subscription in Australia costs AU$13.99. But you can save money when you opt for the annual plan instead.

Again, if you're traveling outside of Australia right now, simply use a VPN to access you Aussie Disney Plus account from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Artful Dodger online in the U.K.

Viewers based in the U.K. are going to have to wait to get their fix of Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins, because The Artful Dodger won't land until Wednesday, January 17.

When it does eventually arrive it will be available to watch on Disney Plus via the Star hub.

However, Australian Disney Plus subscriber can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

The Artful Dodger trailer

The Artful Dodger trailer

The Artful Dodger cast

The Artful Dodger cast

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, star of Love Actually and The Queen's Gambit, plays the titular role, with Harry Potter and Fargo's David Thewlis portraying his wily former mentor Fagin.