Watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 online: Channel, UK schedule, cast and more

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE SEASON 13 CHANNEL, SHOW TIME RuPaul's Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

Are you ready to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 13, betch? Yes, it's time to kick 2021 with 13 fierce queens competing for the crown, as RuPaul’s Drag Race is back, and it’s socially distanced!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 premiered on Friday, Jan. 1 and will run on a weekly basis each Friday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Season 13 is just underway, and already we can tell that this season won’t be like any other. The season’s premiere broke franchise records, becoming the show’s most watched episode ever.

"Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down," RuPaul told Entertainment Weekly . In addition to being filmed in the middle of a pandemic, this season has also notably introduced the show’s first transgender male contestant to the competition.

If you’re curious how to watch the 13th season of the biggest drag competition, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race season 13, including all the dates and times, the cast and so much more.

Get ready for the lip-syncs and stunning runway looks, and of course, it doesn’t come without its fair share of twists and shocking Ru-veals.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online from anywhere

If you don’t miss out on all the death dropping action, we’ve got a solution. You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 regardless of where you are with the help of a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which allows you to stream your favorite show from anywhere in the world by changing your IP address and connecting to any service of your choice.

We previously covered the best VPN services and our favorite has to be ExpressVPN. It stands out from the crowd of other VPN services simply because it meets the needs of most users due to its compatibility with most devices and of course, its impressive connection speeds.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 in the US

You can watch your favorite queens steal the show on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1, provided that you have a cable subscription, of course.

No need to worry if you don’t, because there are other ways. The reality show is also being simultaneously broadcasted across other channels including the CW network. AND you can watch it for free, without registration or logging in - as long as you’re located in the US!

Here are some of the other alternative options if you don’t want to commit to cable solely for RuPaul’s Drag Race:

Sling TV : $35 per month with VH1 (Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra)

: $35 per month with VH1 (Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra) Fubo TV : Over 100 channels including VH1 for $65 per month

: Over 100 channels including VH1 for $65 per month Philo: 63 channels and unlimited DVR for $20 per month

If you happen to miss an episode or two, fear not, because you can easily purchase any of the previous episodes on iTunes or Amazon Prime.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 in the UK

UK fans can tune into RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 every week on Netflix UK the day after the US broadcast. In other words, new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 will be available to stream on Netflix UK each week on Saturdays, after the premiere that aired on January 2. Netflix UK offers a subscription starting at £5.99 for the Basic plan.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 in Canada

If you’ve got a cable subscription, rest assured you won’t miss out on the iconic reality show. Crave and OUTtv are both at your service with Crave airing the episodes not so long after the US (8:35 p.m. ET). But, if you’re just as impatient as the rest of us, you can tune into OUTtv and watch the show 35 minutes earlier (8:00 p.m. ET).

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 cast

The contestants for RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 are:

Gottmik (24, from Los Angeles, California)

Kandy Muse (26, from New York City, New York)

LaLa Ri (30, from Atlanta, Georgia)

Olivia Lux (26, from New York City, New York)

Symone (25, from Los Angeles, California)

Tina Burner (39, from New York City, New York)

Denali (28, from Chicago, Illinois)

Elliot with 2 Ts (26, from Las Vegas, Nevada)

Joey Jay (30, from Phoenix, Arizona)

Kahmora Hall (28, from Chicago, Illinois)

Rosé (31, from New York City, New York)

Tamisha Iman (42, from Atlanta, Georgia)

Utica Queen (25, from Minneapolis, Minnesota)

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 guest judges

The 13th season will welcome Jamal Sims, Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, TS Madison as guest judges. Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson will also appear to surprise the queens with interactive video masterclasses. And if that wasn’t enough, we’re going to see more than a few familiar faces making guest appearances, including Nina West, Valentina and Heidi N Closet - all Miss Congeniality winners from previous seasons of the show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 episode winners and eliminations

Season 13, Episode 1 (air date: January 1)

The season began with a surprise as Mama Ru made all 13 contestants lip sync for their lives as soon as they were introduced into the competition. With six queens emerging as the winners and moving onto the next episode, the seven (Porkchop-ed) losing contestants must now eliminate one of their own to progress.

Lip-sync winners: Gottmick, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Symone and Tina Burner

Porkchop Loading Dock: Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Rosé, Tamisha Iman and Utica Queen

How to watch Rupaul’s Drag Race seasons 1-12

If waiting an entire week for a new episode seems like a drag for you (no pun intended) you can re-watch some (or all) previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race to pass the time or refresh your memory.

Currently, you can catch up on the first six seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race using your Hulu subscription. Alternatively, the first five seasons are also available on Amazon Prime Video, with seasons six to twelve available for purchase.

In the US, RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-12 are all available for purchase on iTunes and YouTube, while International fans can tune into the full series on Netflix.