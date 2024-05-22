How to watch Rangers vs Panthers — live stream NHL Eastern Conference Finals 2024

The NHL Eastern Conference Finals kick off tonight as the New York Rangers take on the Florida Panthers in a best-of-seven series. While Florida was in this same position just one year ago, New York heads to the conference finals for the second time in three seasons. Will the Panthers repeat their 2023 heroics? Or will the Rangers continue their Eastern dominance?

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the series from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for free.

Rangers vs Panthers live streams: TV schedule, dates Rangers vs Panthers live stream starts today (Wednesday, May 22) at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT / 1 a.m. BST.

► FREE Stream — CBC Gem (CAN)

► U.S. — ESPN / Sling

► U.K. — Viaplay

► AUS — Kayo Sports

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Rangers started the 2024 postseason with seven straight wins before netting a loss to Carolina in round 2. After going up 3-0 on the Canes, it looked like things could be over for New York's playoff run as they let their opponents back in with two losses. The Rangers managed to pull things to together – and with a few OT stunners in the mix – and came out on top.

The Panthers series featured even more drama. After losing their first game to Boston, there was much ado about the intense play during this series. Florida was able to get back on track, going back and forth with the Bruins before, ultimately, winning out the series 4-2.

These two powerhouse teams now meet in the Eastern Conference Finals in what's sure to be a series for the ages. Will the Rangers feel the pressure yet again? Or will the Panthers revisit the finals for the second year in a row?

Find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers vs Panthers and live stream the Eastern Conference Finals series right here.

FREE Rangers vs Panthers live stream

If you're lucky enough to live in Canada then you can look forward to a FREE Rangers vs Panthers live stream of the Eastern Conference Finals 2024.

That's because the free-to-air CBC Sports and its CBC Gem streaming service has the rights to the action.

But what if you're based in Canada but aren't at home to catch that Rangers vs Panthers livestream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Rangers vs Panthers live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching hockey on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Rangers vs Panthers live thanks to the magic of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). You can easily use software to appear back at home when you're traveling, letting you stream your hometown's favorite team. Our pick is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Canada, and want to view a Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBC Gem or another website and watch Rangers vs Panthers.

How to watch Rangers vs Panthers live streams in the US

In the US, Game 1 of the Rangers vs Panthers series is being shown live on ESPN.

The puck drops at 8pm ET / 5pm PT tonight, so there's still plenty of time to grab a drink and some snacks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Rangers vs Panthers on ESPN via live TV service Sling TV.

Sling TV's Orange package offers ESPN in most major markets. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month of Sling for half-price.

If you already use Sling but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Rangers vs Panthers live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Rangers vs Panthers live stream in the UK

Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK and is showing every game of the Rangers vs Panthers series.

The puck drops at 1am BST on Wednesday night/Thursday morning for Game 1.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for Eastern Conference finals coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year.

As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

On holiday this week? Sign up to NordVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Rangers vs Panthers live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch a Rangers vs Panthers live stream via Kayo Sports, which offers all new users a free 7-day trial.

The puck drops at 10am AEST on Thursday morning for Game 1.

Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month).

Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour golf, NRL, and F1.

The Stanley Cup Finals is also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, to tap into your domestic coverage.

Rangers vs Panthers Schedule

The Rangers vs Panthers Eastern Conference Finals series 2024 schedule is as follows. All times are in ET:

Game 1: Panthers @ Rangers | Wed., May 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Game 2: Panthers @ Rangers | Fri., May 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Game 3: Rangers @ Panthers | Sun., May 26 at 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: Rangers @ Panthers | Tues., May 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Game 5*: Panthers @ Rangers | Thurs., May 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Game 6*: Rangers @ Panthers | Sat., Jun 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Game 7*: Panthers @ Rangers | Mon., June 3 at 8:00 p.m.

*if necessary