Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream: How to watch boxing online for FREE today, fight card, start time

Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez will bring the curtain down on a stellar 2023 with a second defense of his WBO world featherweight title this Saturday. Former double Olympic champ 'El Tren' faces unbeaten Mexican Rafael Espinoza at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida – and it's not to be missed!

The Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream is available for FREE in Mexico on Azteca 7. U.S. fight fans can watch on ESPN Plus and via Sling. It's Sky Sports in the U.K. Traveling outside Mexico? You can watch Ramirez vs Espinoza free from anywhere with a VPN.

Ramirez

Southpaw Robeisy Ramirez won gold in 2012 and 2016 at flyweight and bantamweight respectively before turning pro in 2019 with promoters Top Rank. The Cuban lost his first pro bout, knocked down in the opening round of a four-rounder against unheralded Adan Gonzales, but he has won every fight since and took the vacant WBO world featherweight title by beating Isaac Dogboe in April. Can the 29-year-old fighter end 2023 with a bang?

Opponent Rafael Espinoza has been waiting a long time for this world title shot. His third fight outside native Mexico in his 11th year as a professional, the unbeaten 33-year-old has significant height and reach advantages and 18 stoppages from his 21 victories are proof that he hits hard, too. He stopped Ally Mwerangi in July and will fancy his one-punch power can cause what would be a massive upset.

Ramirez's amateur grade and slick skills on the outside make him a heavy favorite, but Espinoza's physical advantages could come into play. Here's where to watch the Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream from anywhere around the world, including for free.

Ramirez vs Espinoza free live stream in Mexico

With Mexican fighter Rafael Espinoza in his first world title scrap, albeit with a tough task ahead of him, it's only natural that Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream will be available to watch for FREE in his home country on Azteca 7, in the company of the entire Box Azteca team. Mexicans away from home can use a VPN to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza free on Azteca 7 from abroad. Details on how to do that just below... And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Mexican who's currently in the U.S. could watch Ramirez vs Espinoza on Azteca 7, even though they're not in Mexico right now.

Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams by country

Watch the Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBO featherweight fight live stream between Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV and Fubo.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo starts at $74.99 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is another option for this fight. It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. Coverage of the fight will begin at 1 a.m. UK on Sunday, December 10.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams by country live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch the Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Ramirez vs Espinoza pay-TV live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month. The ringwalks for Ramirez vs Espinoza are expected from 11: 30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT. The undercard starts at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

Can you watch Ramirez vs Espinoza in Australia?

If you're a boxing fan in Australia looking for a Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream then you may currently be out of luck as by the middle of fight week there was still no broadcaster signed up for the rights Down Under. Previous big boxing shows have, however, been regularly shown on Kayo Sports Main Event, so it's probably worth checking the website as the week goes by in case a last-minute deal can be done.

Remember, if you're a U.S. citizen in Australia right now, with streaming access to ESPN or ESPN Plus, or, indeed, a Mexican with access to Azteca 7, you can use one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN to watch your regular stream from abroad.

Ramirez vs Espinoza tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Robeisy Ramirez Rafael Espinoza Nationality Cuban Mexican Date of birth December 20, 1993 April 21, 1990 Height 5′ 5″ 6 1″ Reach 68" 74″ Total fights 14 21 Record 13-1 (8 KOs) 21-0 (18 KOs)

Ramirez vs Espinoza Fight card

Robeisy Ramirez (c) vs. Rafael Espinoza for the WBO featherweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Fortea; Junior Middleweights

Bruce Carrington vs. Jason Sanchez; Featherweighs

Jahi Tucker vs. Francisco Daniel Veron; Junior Middleweights

Rohan Polanco vs. Keith Hunter; Junior Welterweights

Tiger Johnson vs. Jimmer Espinosa; Junior Welterweights

Damian Kynba vs. Scott Alexander; Heavyweights