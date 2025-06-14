How to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic on Tubi (It's free)
This 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup game is free to stream in America on Tubi - we'll show you how to access it in this quick guide
You can watch Mexico take on Dominican Republic live on Tubi, streaming for free tonight. The stream includes English commentary as El Tri look to start the tournament in strong fashion with a win against Los Quisqueyanos.
The platform will broadcast the game over it's Fox Sports on Tubi channel which will show a host of fixtures across the tournament.
Just one year out from the 2026 World Cup, both teams will be aiming for a strong showing at the Gold Cup and a win at SoFi Stadium would go some way to kickstarting their campaign.
Can you access Tubi in Australia, the U.K. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.
How to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic live streams for free
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the 2026 World Cup Qualifying fixture between Mexico and Dominican Republic live for FREE on Tubi.
You don't even need to sign in or create and account, it is really that easy!
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the U.S..
We have caught some of the NWSL action on the platform and the coverage was superb.
How to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic live streams from anywhere
Although Tubi is only available to U.S. residents, those who are from America but visiting the likes of Australia, Canada and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. For a limited time only, new subscribers in the US and Canada can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers.
It is really easy to watch, here's how.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Canada and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select USA from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tubi or another streaming service and watch the action.
Tubi Q+A
What does Tubi's coverage of Mexico vs Dominican Republic include?
Tubi will show full coverage of the action as well some pre-match build up and post-match analysis.
They will also be showing some of the other games from the tournament on their Fox Sports on Tubi channel including the USA vs Trinidad & Tobago game on Sunday.
Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside America on vacation.
What devices can I watch Tubi on?
Amazon Fire TV/Stick and Kindle Fire tablets (Tablets must be 2013 or later)
FireTV (newer than 7.1.1000)
Amazon Echo Show
Android mobile devices (smartphones/tablets)
Android TV (newer than 7.1.1000)
Apple TV 4th Generation
Chromecast
Comcast Xfinity X1
Cox Contour
Google Nest Hub
Hisense Smart TVs
iOS devices (iPhones/iPads)
LG Smart TVs
Nvidia Shield
Playstation 4 and 5
Roku platforms
Samsung Smart TVs
Sony Smart TVs & Blu-ray disc devices
TiVo
Vizio Smart TVs
Web - tubitv.com
Xbox One, Series S, Series X
What are kick-off times for Mexico vs Dominican Republic across the globe?
Timings
ET: 10:15 p.m.
PT: 7:15 p.m.
BST: 3:15 a.m. (Sun)
AEST: 12:15 p.m. (Sun)
