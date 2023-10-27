New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup final 2023

New Zealand vs South Africa is in so many ways the dream Rugby World Cup final, one that sees the Springboks on the verge of back-to-back titles – something only the All Blacks have achieved. The Kiwis are the form team, but the Bomb Squad meted out New Zealand's heaviest ever defeat just two months ago.

The stage is set for a thrilling Rugby World Cup final, and if you're looking for New Zealand vs South Africa live streams, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN – and for FREE.

This fixture has deep connotations for South Africa, whose 16-15 victory over England showed their big-game prowess. The only previous time New Zealand faced South Africa in an RWC final was in 1995. With no tries being scored during the entire contest, the game was decided by a Joel Stransky drop-goal in extra time, and the occasion has since gone down in lore as the game that helped unite a nation.

Meanwhile, Will Jordan's spectacular hat-trick during the 44-6 blowout win over Argentina means he's one try away from breaking the record held jointly by his legendary compatriots Jonah Lomu and Julian Savea, and the iconic Bok Bryan Habana.

To borrow a phrase from soccer, this is rugby heritage, so read on and we'll show you how to access New Zealand vs South Africa live streams and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 wherever you are.

FREE New Zealand vs South Africa live streams

Watch the New Zealand vs South Africa live stream for FREE

Good news! The 2023 Rugby World Cup final is FREE to watch in a slew of countries:

In Australia, the game is being shown free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service,

In Ireland, viewers are spoilt for choice. The Rugby World Cup final is on Virgin Media 1 and Virgin Media Player, and on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player (free on any computer or mobile device).

In New Zealand, All Blacks vs Springboks is being shown on free-to-air Sky Open, which you'll find on Freeview Channel 15. It's also available to live stream for free on the Sky Go app.

In the UK, you can watch a free live stream of New Zealand vs South Africa on ITV 1 and ITVX for free (with a license fee) in the U.K..

In South Africa, All Blacks vs South Africa will be free to watch on the SABCSport streaming service in South Africa (restrictions apply, see local listings).

However, you'll run into problems if you're abroad for the Rugby World Cup final, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the streaming platform you usually watch at home. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch the free New Zealand vs South Africa live stream as you would at home.

New Zealand vs South Africa live streams by country

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show New Zealand vs South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

The final will also be shown live on CNBC, while NBC will air a full replay at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Sunday.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable New Zealand vs South Africa live stream.

In addition to showing the Rugby World Cup final, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal and Bupkis.

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa for FREE in the U.K.

The New Zealand vs South Africa live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 8 p.m. U.K. time on Saturday.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch an All Blacks vs Springboks live stream for FREE in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch All Blacks vs Springboks for FREE on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Stan Sport will also be live streaming the Rugby World Cup Final, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan sub (from $10 per month after a 30-day FREE trial).

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the All Blacks vs Springboks live stream for FREE in New Zealand

With the All Blacks in action, the Rugby World Cup final is being shown on the new free-to-air channel Sky Open in New Zealand.

If you're not familiar with it, it's available at Freeview Channel 15. You can also live stream All Blacks vs Springboks for free on the Sky Go app, though you'll need to register an account first. Kick-off is at 8 am on Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You might want to try using a virtual private network, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch the RWC 2023 final. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 a.m. SGT on Sunday morning in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITVX using a VPN.

How to watch the Springboks vs All Blacks live stream for FREE in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch Springboks vs All Blacks for free. Kick-off is at 9 pm SAST.

A last-minute sub-licensing deal means the Rugby World Cup final will be available to watch on free-to-air SABC and the SABCSport.com live streaming channel. There are, however, restrictions on the OVHD platform, meaning millions will not be able to view the matches carried by SABC. Check your local listings for more details.

If you're currently outside South Africa but don't want to miss any of the Springboks vs All Blacks action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.