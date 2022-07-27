How to watch Lollapalooza 2022 livestream online: See J-Hope, Metallica, Dua Lipa and more

The Army is stampeding to watch Lollapalooza 2022 livestream online. That's because J-Hope of the K-pop sensation BTS is headlining the festival in Chicago's Grant Park. He'll be joined by fellow Lollapalooza headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, J. Cole and Green Day, as well as performers including Lil Baby, Kygo, Big Sean and Charli XCX.

Lollapalooza 2022 dates and times Lollapalooza 2022 is streaming on Hulu (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

Final performances are Sunday, July 31 at 11 p.m. ET.

More than 170 acts are scheduled across eight stages for this year’s event. For music lovers who can't attend Lollapalooza 2022 in person, Hulu is exclusively live-streaming select performances on two different channels over the course of the four-day festival.

While there are many big names, J-Hope is one of the most exciting. He is making history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major American music festival. BTS announced recently they are taking a hiatus, during which they'll explore solo projects (though their fans can still get band content from a BTS on Disney Plus deal). J-Hope just dropped the new album Jack in the Box, and he's sure to be followed by his fellow BTS members.

Here's everything you need to watch Lollapalooza 2022 livestreams online.

How to watch Lollapalooza 2022 livestreams for free

Lollapalooza 2022 is streaming exclusively on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Live streams begin Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m. ET, with final performances set for Sunday, July 31 at 11 p.m ET

Select performances will stream on one channel Thursday, and two channels Friday through Sunday.

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for new and eligible returning subscribers. So, if you can nab one, you can watch Lollapalooza 2022 livestreams this weekend for free!

How to watch Lollapalooza 2022 livestreams in Canada, the UK and Australia

Hulu is only available in the U.S. Fans in the UK, Canada, Australia and other international regions will need one of the best VPN services to access Lollapalooza 2022 livestreams.

Lollapalooza 2022 livestream schedule

Hulu is livestreaming Lollapalooza 2022 on two channels over four days. Here is the streaming schedule (all times Central Time):

Thursday, July 28

Channel 1

2:25 p.m. – Bijou

3 p.m. – Inhaler

4:15 p.m. – Still Woozy

5:15 p.m. – The Wombats

5:45 p.m. – Tove Lo

10:15 p.m. – Metallica

Friday, July 29

Channel 1

1 p.m. – Jasiah

2:45 p.m. – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

3:45 p.m. – Tinashe

4:45 p.m. – Cordae

5:45 p.m. – Coi Leray

7:45 p.m. – Don Toliver

8:30 p.m. – Machine Gun Kelly

Channel 2

1 p.m. – Jordy

2 p.m. – Maddy O’Neal

2:45 p.m. – Whipped Cream

3:30 p.m. – Mahalia

4:30 p.m. – LP Globbi

Saturday, July 30

Channel 1

1 p.m. – Crawlers

2:45 p.m. – Hinds

4:45 p.m. – Dashboard Confessional

8 p.m. – Wallows

10 p.m. – Kygo

Channel 2

1 p.m. – Stellar

2:30 p.m. – Evan Giia

3:30 p.m. – Surf Mesa

5 p.m. – Blxst

8:30 p.m. – Idles

Sunday, July 31

Channel 1

1:45 p.m. – Erica Banks

2:30 p.m. – Zoe Wees

3:30 p.m. – Djo

5:20 p.m. – Beach Bunny

6:45 p.m. – Porno for Pyros

9 p.m. – J-Hope

10 p.m. – Denzel Curry

Channel 2

3 p.m. – Habstrakt

5 p.m. – Atliens

6 p.m. – Gordo

7:15 p.m. – Banks

10 p.m. – John Summit