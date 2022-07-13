BTS on Disney Plus: Everything you need to know

Get ready, Army — BTS is coming to Disney Plus! The massively popular Korean pop group will appear in new shows and specials produced through a global partnership between their studio Hybe and Disney. The five titles, including a concert film and docuseries, will play exclusively on Disney's streaming services.

The deal could help propel Disney Plus closer to rival Netflix since BTS is one of the biggest music acts in the world. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are beloved by legions of fans known collectively as Army, who gobble up any kind of new content the group puts out. And with the group recently announcing a hiatus to pursue solo projects, these streaming shows should be in high demand.

Here's what we know so far.

What are the BTS Disney Plus shows?

The BTS/Disney deal encompasses five titles, three of which have (some) details.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA is a 4K concert film chronicling the group's live performance at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021. It was the first time in two years, since the pandemic began, that BTS met fans in person. The set includes Billboard No. 1 hits "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." The film will stream "soon," according to the group's official announcement video.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is a documentary series that tracks the rise of the group over the past nine years. It features unprecedented access to footage of V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope as they prepare for their second chapter. The show will stream in 2023.

In the Soop: Friendcation is a travel show starring BTS member V, alongside Korean celebrities Park Seo-jun (Itaewon Class), Choi Woo-shik (Parasite), Park Hyung-sik (Soundtrack #1) and rapper Peakboy. The five friends embark on a surprise trip, during which they enjoy a variety of fun activities. The show will premiere July 22 on Korean TV network JTBC, then head to Disney Plus sometime afterward.

No details have been released about the other BTS Disney Plus projects. But since V is starring in In the Soop on his own, future shows could focus on individual efforts by the other six group members.

One of them could follow J-Hope as he releases his first solo album Jack in the Box (out July 15) and his headlining gig at Lollapalooza at the end of the month. Similarly, Jungkook fans would love to see the youngest BTS-er working on his debut album and touring for it. Same goes for Jimin, who's planning a “raw” and “explicit” solo release.

Art enthusiast and influencer RM could host a show about his passion (he recently did a podcast from Art Basel). As for Jin and Suga, the 29-year-olds may not be able to escape mandatory Korean military service. But a comedic docuseries about their training would be smooth like butter.