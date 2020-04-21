How to watch Little Fires Everywhere finale online from anywhere on Earth

Burning down the house was just the start, so it's time to watch Little Fires Everywhere's finale to see what other secrets, lies and betrayals will ignite for stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere miniseries is based the bestselling novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity and the ferocious pull of motherhood.

Little Fires Everywhere channel, start time Little Fires Everywhere finale is available to stream starting Wednesday, April 22 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Hulu.

Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, who has a seemingly picture-perfect life in Shaker Heights, Ohio with her husband (Joshua Jackson) and four kids. Washington is Mia Warren, a mysterious woman who moves into town with her daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood).

The Richardsons become entangled with the new arrivals. Pearl befriends younger son Moody (Gavin Lewis) and older daughter Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), and later gets romantically involved with older son Trip (Jordan Elsass). Mia, meanwhile, mentors the youngest Richardson, Izzy (Megan Stott), in making art.

But all of those relationships begin to unravel as secrets emerge. It all culminates in the Richardsons' home burning down. But who is responsible for lighting the match?

(If you've read the book, you know the answer, but we won't spoil it for those of you who haven't.)

The Little Fires Everywhere finale figures to be an explosive one, a worthy capper to an excellent season of television. The top-notch acting and writing indicate that the show will likely rake in awards nominations, particularly for Washington and Witherspoon.

Here's everything you need to watch Little Fire Everywhere's finale around the world:

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere finale from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Americans traveling outside the country don't need to miss Little Fires Everywhere's finale (and therefore can avoid getting spoiled). It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere finale in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the Little Fires Everywhere finale starting Wednesday, April 22 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern / 12 p.m. Pacific on Hulu on demand.

Little Fires Everywhere is just one of many shows and movies streaming on Hulu. In addition to next-day airings of current TV shows and library content from FX, Hulu offers award-winning series like The Handmaid's Tale. Other originals include High Fidelity, Shrill, PEN15, Casual and Ramy.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere in Canada

As you might have guessed, you can't watch the Little Fires Everywhere finale in Canada, as Hulu isn't in Canada. Weak, huh? Americans visiting the great white north should check out our above section on how to use ExpressVPN to watch.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere in the UK

Stop me if you've heard this one before. The UK can't watch Little Fires Everywhere's finale because Hulu isn't available across the pond.

Americans trying to avoid getting spoiled on the finale should read above to find out how to use ExpressVPN to catch the finale ASAP.

Is Little Fires Everywhere season 2 happening?

It doesn't seem likely that Little Fires Everywhere season 2 will happen, since Ng hasn't written a sequel to the first book. However, the same was true of Big Little Lies on HBO and that did get a second season.

That show also involved Witherspoon as an actress and producer, so she's no stranger to making extremely-unlikely sequels happen (and even convincing Meryl Streep to come on board). So, you never know!