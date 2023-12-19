Joshua vs Wallin live stream: How to watch boxing online today, start time, full fight card

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin – aka The Day of Reckoning – is upon us! On a massive bill from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Britain's former two-time world heavyweight champion will clash with Sweden's Otto Wallin – and you can watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Joshua vs Wallin live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

► Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

► Main card: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 24).

► Joshua vs Wallin: 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT / 11:45 p.m. GMT / 10:45 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 24).

• Global stream — DAZN PPV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Joshua seems to have abandoned the big-hitting style that dominated his early professional career since going to war with Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, bizarrely trying to outbox the artist that is world champion Oleksandr Usyk in back-to-back defeats. But with a much-anticipated fight against Deontay Wilder – who fights Joseph Parker immediately before AJ takes to the squared circle – on the cards next year, Joshua must win convincingly.

Wallin is no mug. The 33-year-old Swede's only defeat as a professional came with a controversial September 2019 decision that went Tyson Fury's way despite many ringside believing the fight should have been stopped because of a horrible cut on the Gypsy King's forehead. Wallin picked up an impressive win against Murat Gassiev last time out in September and is a well-schooled southpaw, like Usyk, who hits hard.

Plenty will be looking if Joshua's work with temporary Ben Davison, who used to train Fury, will bring back the old barnstorming fighter. He needs a big win.

Below, we'll show you how to watch a Joshua vs Wallin live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad. Plus, we've got a brief analysis of a stacked undercard that also include Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois, Jai Opetaia and Dmitry Bivol.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams from anywhere

Traveling abroad at the moment? You can still watch Joshua vs Wallin live via DAZN. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be back at home, even when you're visiting other places. Our favorite boxing VPN is ExpressVPN.

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN.

Joshua vs Wallin live streams by country

How to watch the Joshua vs Wallin live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Joshua vs Wallin live streams with a DAZN PPV. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $19.99 on a 12-month contract, $24.99 if you pay month-by-month or $224.99 if you pay up front for a year's access, but remember you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee of $39.99 to watch all the Joshua vs Wallin action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Joshua vs Wallin live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams in the U.K.

It's slightly better news for fight fans in the U.K. where there is still an extra PPV cost to watch Joshua vs Wallin live on DAZN, but it's slightly cheaper at £19.99.

Remember, in addition to the PPV cost, you'll need a subscription to DAZN as well. Prices for the streaming service cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

As noted above, the main card starts at 4 p.m. UK in the afternoon of Saturday, December 23, with the headline bout expected to start at around 11:45 p.m. GMT.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to tune into the Joshua vs Wallin live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront, and the Joshua vs Wallin PPV price is set at CA$39.99 on top. Much like in the States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and a PPV fee.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. The Joshua vs Wallin live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also available via a regular DAZN monthly subscription in Australia, plus a PPV fee on top to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month, with the PPV fee costing AU$32.47 (outside of the U.S., U.K. and Canada, the fee is US$21.99 in the local currency).

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams in New Zealand

Finally, it's time to investigate what the viewing options are for New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Joshua vs Wallin fight. It's DAZN again, with a PPV cost on top of the regular subscription.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, with the PPV fee costing NZ$35.07 (US$21.99 in the local currency).

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Joshua vs Wallin tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Anthony Joshua Otto Wallin Nationality U.K. Swedish Date of birth October 15th, 1989 November 21st, 1990 Height 6' 6' 6' 5.5" Reach 82" 78" Total fights 29 28 Record 26-3 (23 KOs) 28-1-1 (14 KOs)

Joshua vs Wallin fight card

There's plenty on the Anthony Joshua vs Wallin undercard to whet your appetite for the big headline bout. The co-main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in his latest rebuild fight against fellow former champions Joseph Parker, with rumors suggesting Joshua and Wilder will finally fight each other should they win their respective bouts.

Also on the bill is a world title fight as Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light heavyweight strap against Lyndon Arthur, who counts a win against former title challenger Anthony Yarde on his resumé.

Perhaps the fight of the night will be a heavyweight barnstormer between Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller. Dubois was on the rough end of tight refereeing call against world champion Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year, with the big-punching Miller rebuilding after missing out on a shot at Anthony Joshua in 2019 having failed a drugs test.

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro was supposed to be for the former's IBF world cruiserweight title but he's been stripped for not fighting his mandatory challenger.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin; Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker; Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur; For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro; Cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori; Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel; For Kabayel's European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa; Heavyweight