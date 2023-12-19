IPL 2024 Auction live stream — how to watch Indian Premier League cricket draft online

The return of the world's biggest cricket competition — the Indian Premier League — is only a few months away. But before that, there's the big business of the 2024 IPL Auction. Here's where to watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

IPL Auction live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 IPL Auction takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

► Time: 9 a.m. GMT / 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEDT / 2:30 p.m. IST

• FREE — JioCinema (India)

• Aus — Fox / Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

While some players stay loyal to their cities and states, there will be rupees aplenty flashed around to tempt the cricket world's biggest stars to the ten competing franchises.

Seamers Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav are two of the highest value Indian internationals in the 'to be auctioned' pot. While a selection of Australia's recent ODI World Cup winners — Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc, captain Pat Cummins and final player-of-the-match Travis Head — are all up for grabs. Other hot picks carrying the maximum Rs 2 million base price are England's Harry Brook and Adil Rashid, South Africans Rassie Van Der Dussen and Gerald Coetzee, and New Zealand all-rounder Lockie Ferguson.

There are 333 available players in total and, having lost their star man Pandya, the Gujarat Titans have most cash to splash (Rs 38 million). Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 million), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32 million) and Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31 million) will all be active, with the Lucknow Super Giants seeing how far their remaining Rs 13 million budget will stretch.

The annual draft continues to grow as a spectacle, and this year is set to be no different as it takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Here's where to watch IPL Auction live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch IPL Auction live streams for free

How to watch FREE IPL 2024 Auction live stream

As well as all the games of the 2024 Indian Premier League, the JioCinema app is also showing the auction absolutely FREE in India.

It looks like you'll also be able to watch via its web browser at JioCinema.com, too.

Traveling outside India? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock the free stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch IPL Auction live streams from anywhere

If you're overseas and try to watch an IPL Auction live stream on your domestic streaming service, you'll find that access will be denied due to rights reasons and geo-restrictions.

Fortunately, there's a solution. A VPN (virtual private network) makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

We've tested all the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast, secure, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. Plus, unlike many other VPN services out there, ExpressVPN has virtual server locations in India.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're an Indian cricket fan who's away from home at the moment, you'd select 'India' from the list.

3. Watch as normal. Watch the IPL Auction live stream on your usual service — for example, JioCinema in India.

IPL Auction live streams by country

Can I watch an IPL Auction live stream in the U.S. or Canada?

Willow TV may be the place to watch live on-field Indian Premier League cricket action, but coverage of Tuesday's auction isn't included in its upcoming schedule.

So if you're a cricket lover from India or Australia in North America and don't want to miss it, you'll need to get a VPN, select a server from your home country and watch as if you were back there.

How to watch IPL 2024 Auction live stream in India

As explained above, this year's IPL Auction is being streamed for free on the JioCinema app and JioCinema.com.

To watch on TV, you'll need access to the Star Sports channels. Prices start from Rs 899/month, the the ad-free Premium plan costing Rs 1,499/month.

Tune in from 2:30 p.m. IST.

If you already have access to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply use a VPN with an India server to follow the IPL Auction live stream wherever you are are.

Can I watch an IPL Auction live stream in the U.K.?

Neither of the 2023 IPL's U.K. broadcasters Sky Sports or DAZN look like they're showing the 2024 auction. Although if you do have Sky and turn over to the Sky Sports News channel on Tuesday from 9 a.m. GMT then we suspect it will give you live updates.

Cricket fans from countries that are showing IPL Auction live streams can always use a VPN to tune into those.

How to watch IPL Auction live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights Down Under to show this year's IPL Auction, with the proceedings starting at 8 p.m. AEDT on Tuesday, December 19 on Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the auction, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports to enjoy.