India vs New Zealand live stream — how to watch Cricket World Cup semi-final online

While India cruised into the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals with nine wins from nine, New Zealand's fate went right down to the wire. The tournament hosts enter Wednesday's clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the hot favorites, but sporting law dictates that the only unbeaten team in the competition should be very wary of counting their chickens.

India vs New Zealand live streams: TV schedule, dates The India vs New Zealand live stream takes place on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

► Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT / 3:30 a.m. ET / 0:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — 9Now in Australia

• USA — ESPN Plus | Willow TV (via Sling)

• UK — Sky Sports

• AUS — Foxtel / Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try a VPN

The outcome of the toss is likely to be crucial. The bowling conditions have been perfect at the beginning of the second session of play, so much so that in the four previous fixtures that Wankhede has hosted, the team that batted first won by a landslide on three occasions. The one outlier? The freak result precipitated by Glenn Maxwell's outrageous double-century.

Sticking with unusual statistics, New Zealand have had their title hopes ended by the hosts of the last three ODI World Cups. On the flipside, however, the Black Caps have won their last four knockout ties against India, including the semi-final four years ago.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with a 130 off 127 when the teams met in the group stage, a game that India won by four wickets thanks to Mohammed Shami's magnificent 5/54. It was a game best characterized by New Zealand's impotence with the ball, however, which you can't do against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, though Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult seem to have got their mojo back now.

Here's everything you need to get India vs New Zealand live streams and watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams for free

Good news for fans in Australia: both semis and the final will be shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia.

Fans in India, meanwhile, can watch for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

In Pakistan, select games are available to watch for FREE on PTV Sports, and will likely include this India vs New Zealand semi-final.

Traveling outside Australia, India, or Pakistan? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch India vs New Zealand cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, such as 9Now, you'd select 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the India vs New Zealand live stream.

India vs New Zealand live streams by country

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch India vs New Zealand on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus also has the rights to stream the entire tournament. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch India vs New Zealand live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv, with a Sling subscription available for $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch India vs New Zealand live streams by using a VPN.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can sign up to Willow TV for $7.99 CAD/month for India vs New Zealand live streams. A subscription will also provide access to Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in the U.K.

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch India vs New Zealand live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages. Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch India vs New Zealand for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service, which has the rights to every remaining game of the tournament.

They're also being shown on the Fox Sports channels, which has the rights to an extensive array of top-tier live sports. If you don't get the channels through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream in India

Every game of the 2023 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can use a VPN service to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are.