F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream 2023 — how to watch for free online

Just as the run in to the 2023 Formula 1 season felt like it was lacking in large stakes, the house has dealt a hand that it hopes will hit the jackpot. The ace in the hole? The first time a Formula 1 race will take place at Sin City for over 40 years. Whose bets will come in at the Las Vegas G.P.?

We'll explain in this article how to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE. Note that the action starts a day earlier than usual, with the race itself taking place on Saturday in the U.S.

Move aside Monaco. Stand down Singapore. The big, brash Las Vegas Grand Prix is staking its own claim as the most ostentatious street race of the 2023 F1 season. The year's third U.S.-based event is the first time a G.P. will be held in Sin City since 1982, as the FIA continues its charm offensive to extend its reach in the North American market.

Max Verstappen certainly doesn't have to bet the farm on a win this weekend. He wrapped up his third straight title weeks ago and has already surpassed his own record of most wins in a season. It's all about cementing his own legacy at this point, and a win in Vegas would see him equal Sebastian Vettel's tally of 53 G.P. wins and leave him only behind the totals of Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103).

Talking of Sir Lewis, if the cards come out right for him then he still has the chance to pip Red Bull's Sergio Perez to second spot in the driver standings. He's still 32 points behind with two races remaining, so the odds certainly aren't in his favor. The likes of Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz are too far behind to trouble second, but still come to the table with the chance to push themselves up the leaderboard before the year is out.

You can find a full schedule for the 2023 Las Vegas G.P. at the bottom of this page and we'd recommend you check it as the timings this week are quite a lot different to usual. The race set to start at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 18 evening. So that's 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT / 5 p.m. AEDT on Sunday.

Read on for details about how to watch the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and don't forget to check out our full 2023 F1 live streams hub for more information including the full schedule for the season.

FREE Las Vegas Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream for FREE

Formula 1 fans in in Austria and Luxembourg are among the luckiest in the world, as they get to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix live streams for FREE.

Both countries show F1 live streams on free-to-air TV. It's RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, while in Austria, ORF and ServusTV are sharing the coverage — this weekend's Las Vegas G.P. is on ServusTV.

Streaming those services will be blocked from abroad. And if you're a resident of either of those countries but are overseas while the Las Vegas Grand Prix is taking place, we suspect you won't want to shell out again on a streaming service subscription for the duration of your holiday or business trip.

That's where downloading a VPN (virtual private network) could be a great choice, as — using the steps below — they let you watch your F1 live stream as if you were back at home.

The world's best VPN service has to be the ever-reliable ExpressVPN:

Like a Formula 1 car, ExpressVPN is incredibly fast and very safe. It's also a joy to handle and is compatible with a massive range of smart streaming devices. Run into trouble and there's a 24/7 pit crew waiting to assist, and you can give the service a try for free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really ease to setup and use a VPN:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Our in-depth testing puts ExpressVPN at the top of the podium.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're travelling to the U.S. but want to watch your usual Austrian stream, simply select an Austrian server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus or another website and watch every high-octane second.

2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Thursday and Friday's coverage will be spread across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS, with Saturday's race itself on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and including via our picks for the best streaming services.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Or if all you're interested in is the F1 and you really don't want to pay extra for TV channels you won't watch, then you can also opt for F1 TV Pro. F1's own official live stream service is yours for just $9.99/month or $79.99 for the whole season

F1 TV Pro is available to watch via smartphone app, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Fire TV. And, in addition to Formula 1, you also get access to F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup live streams, together with exclusive F1 shows, archive and documentaries.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users often get a hefty discount on their first month, too.

Love sports? Then check out FuboTV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel line-up includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has long been the home of Formula 1, with its dedicated F1 channel hosting all the weekend's action. Fans in the U.K. only have their home GP available to watch for free on Channel 4.

So you'll need Sky Sports F1 to watch F1 live streams. It's included in the full Sky Sports package, that can be added to any regular Sky plan and also includes the provider's Premier League, cricket, golf and racing channels.

Assuming you have the necessary Sky box and television, all the F1 action is available to watch in ultra high-definition 4K. And you can watch on the go, to, with its Sky Go app for smartphones, tablets and a selection of streaming devices.

If you don't wish to shell out for a full Sky package, then you could always go for a Now Sports Pass , which features the full suite of Sky Sports channels and is available for £34.99/month or £11.98/day. Just don't expect 4K coverage, as it's not available on Now, and you have to pay extra for HD, too.

Based in the U.K. but outside the country this weekend? You'll be able to watch on your usual subscription service by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the rights to show Formula 1 live streams in Canada, including the Las Vegas G.P.

This weekend's high-octane action is being shown across TSN1, 2 and 5, with the race itself being broadcast on TSN1. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. Or for pure petrol heads, you could alternatively go for F1 TV Pro as described in the U.S. section above.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has bagged the F1 rights Down Under, so you'll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports may be a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing.

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo F1 live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule

2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend begins Thursday night (Nov. 16) with the first two practice sessions. Practice 3 and qualifying will be Friday evening (Nov. 17), and the race itself is late on Sunday (Nov. 18).

Thursday, Nov. 16

Practice 1

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. PT

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. GMT (Friday)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. AEDT (Friday)

Practice 2

3 a.m. – 4 a.m. ET (Friday)

Midnight. – 1 a.m. PT

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. GMT (Friday)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. AEDT (Friday)

Friday, Nov. 17

Practice 3

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. PT

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. GMT (Saturday)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. AEDT (Saturday)

Qualifying

3 a.m. – 4 a.m. ET (Saturday)

Midnight. – 1 a.m. PT

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. GMT (Saturday)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. AEDT (Saturday)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Las Vegas Grand Prix

1 a.m. ET (Sunday)

10 p.m. PT

6 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

5 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)

F1 2023 car and driver line-ups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant

More from Tom's Guide