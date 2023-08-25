Brighton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs West Ham live stream will see the Seagulls look to make it three wins from their first three games of the new season when they face the Hammers at the Amex Stadium — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs West Ham live stream takes place on Saturday (Aug. 26).

► Time: 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Aug. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Two games played, eight goals scored and six points acquired. It’s been an incredible start to the season for Brighton who seem to be even stronger this campaign despite losing key players Alexis Mac Allister, Robert Sanchez and Moisés Caicedo. Roberto de Zerbi’s side play an entertaining brand of possession football and have looked at their clinical best in consecutive 4-1 victories over Luton Town and Wolves.

In the demolition of Wolves at Molineaux, Kaoru Mitoma scored a wonderful solo goal, Pervis Estupinan added a simple second and Solly March fired a brace. But it wasn’t just the goalscorers who excelled, 19-year-old Paraguayan Julio Enciso was unplayable, while Lewis Dunk expertly marshalled the defence.

The Amex will be absolutely bouncing when West Ham arrive but it could prove to be Brighton’s toughest game of the season thus far. The Hammers drew with Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the new season and followed that up with a rousing 3-1 win over big-spending Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Manager David Moyes may have lost influential midfielder Declan Rice, but new signing James Ward-Prowse proved his worth with an array of excellent set-pieces and Brazilian ace Lucas Paqueta showed plenty of glimpses of brilliance as he continues to excel after an impressive first season in English soccer. Striker Michail Antonio will also be a major threat, having bullied Chelsea’s defence all game and fired a first league goal of the season.

It promises to be an exciting encounter on the south coast as heading into the weekend, Brighton sit top of the table and West Ham are in sixth. Neither side has tasted defeat yet this season so you definitely won’t want to miss Saturday’s Brighton vs West Ham live stream.

All the details you need to watch from anywhere are down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams .

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream via NBCSports.com and Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

To tune in via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brighton vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.