Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Ange Postecoglou revolution will continue in the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream

Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream, date, time, channels The Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream takes place Saturday (Aug. 26).

► Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT / 10.30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — USA via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere

The Cherries don’t have time to lick their wounds after a disappointing defeat to Liverpool last weekend. Tottenham’s visit will provide another tough test for the south coast side. But even if Bournemouth are yet to win this season, the mood around the club hasn’t soured. The recent signing of Tyler Adams has fans excited for the future. However, the American international is still nursing a hamstring injury and won’t be available to make his debut here.

Speaking of a fanbase in a good mood, the atmosphere surrounding Tottenham is night and day compared to last season. New manager Ange Postecoglou has quickly won over the Spurs faithful with his attractive brand of football and the very diplomatic way he reacted to losing the club's record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. A convincing win over Man Utd last weekend has further endeared Angie to the Tottenham fanbase, and new signings James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have also impressed under his guidance.

Tottenham will travel down to Bournemouth full of confidence and may continue their strong start to the season against an opposition that is still finding its feet. You’ll need to watch a Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream to see how this one plays out.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live streams on USA. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — has the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need a Discovery Premium Plus plan, a combo subscription allowing fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place. It costs £29.99 per month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports to your TV package through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

