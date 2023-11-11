How to watch the ATP Finals 2023 — live stream tennis online, start time, schedule

The ATP Finals – the final tennis championship of 2023 – gets underway in Turin, Italy, on Sunday (November 12). Tennis icon and last year's winner, Novak Djokovic, will be looking to achieve a record-breaking seventh ATP championship title. Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2023 ATP Finals from anywhere with a VPN.

The 2023 Nitto ATP Finals ready for action at Pala Alpitour Stadium. The main attraction? Novak Djokovic, of course. The defending champion and the winner of this year's French, Australian and U.S. Opens will be in pursuit of a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title, surpassing Roger Federer's six.

Djoko's biggest challenger will be none other than Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz. The 20-year-old, who beat Djokovic in one of the greatest Wimbledon finals ever seen earlier this year, makes his debut Alexander Zverev on Monday, November 13.

Other contenders include Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev who have both won nine titles between them this season, but have been overshadowed by the brilliance of Djokovic and Alcaraz in recent times.

Neutrals will certainly be hoping for a Djokovic vs Alcaraz rematch to top off what has been a terrific year of tennis – and we've got all the details to watch the 2023 ATP Finals, from anywhere, just below.

Watch the ATP Finals 2023 from anywhere

How to watch 2023 ATP Finals live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the ATP Finals live stream via your preferred broadcaster and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not at home when the game is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here is our top pick.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports, NBC, Prime Video or another service and watch the game.

The best ATP Finals streams around the world

How to watch the 2023 ATP Finals live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch the 2023 ATP Finals live stream from Turin, Italy. Viewers can watch all the tennis action on NBC and the Tennis Channel, as well as Peacock.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the French Open via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock: It costs just $5.99/month with ads, or $11.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to ATP Finals.

If you go the Sling TV route, you'll want Sling Blue, which costs from $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC (in select regions). You can also add on the Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra package, for an extra $11/month. Better yet, Sling is currently offering new subscribers 50% off their first month of Sling Blue.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

How to watch 2023 ATP Finals live streams for FREE in the U.K.

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the ATP Finals live streams on Prime Video. What's more, you can sign up to a FREE 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you've not had one before, and watch every ATP Finals match without spending a penny.

Overseas? If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a 2023 ATP Finals live stream via your usual Prime account with the aid of a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Prime Video is one of the many Amazon Prime perks, adding to the free shipping offered online. Prime also includes Music. You can pay an annual £95 fee or choose a monthly plan at £8.99. If you want Prime Video on its own, that's available for £5.99/month.

How to watch 2023 ATP Finals live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the ATP Finals on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the ATP Finals online.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

ATP Finals 2023 schedule

Day 1 – Sunday, November 12

Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek vs Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni - 11am GMT / 6am ET

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET*

Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos - 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune - 8pm GMT / 2pm ET*

Day 2 – Monday, November 13

Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski vs Rinky Hijikata & Jason Kubler - 11am GMT / 6am ET

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev - 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET*

Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury - 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev - 8pm GMT / 2pm ET*

*denotes approximate time