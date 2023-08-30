Asia Cup live stream 2023: How to watch cricket for free from anywhere

The Asia Cup starts today with Pakistan v Nepal. For Nepal, playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, it is a daunting opener. Read on and we'll show you how to watch every match live from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Asia Cup live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2023 Asia Cup runs from Wednesday (Aug. 30) to Sunday (Sept. 17).

► Today's match (Aug. 30): Pakistan v Nepal

► Time: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. BST /

7:30 p.m. AEST / 3 p.m. IST

• FREE — Hotstar (India, mobile app only)

• USA — ESPN Plus

• UK — TNT Sports

• Australia — Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is underway in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The 50-over competition is one of the biggest international white ball tournaments in the game, and a great warm up for October's Cricket World Cup.

This year, the five Asian test nations are joined by Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut. Nepal qualified by winning the 10-team ACC Men's Premier Cup which they hosted in April and May, beating UAE in the final.

The six teams have been drawn into groups of three (Pakistan, India and Nepal in Group A; Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan in Group B). The top two teams from each group set to go through to the Super Fours stage, in which all teams play each other. The top two teams from the Super Fours league will contest the final in Columbo on September 17.

The 2023 edition will be the first time India and Pakistan have played one another in 50-over cricket since June 2019 in Manchester during that year’s World Cup, so it's not to be missed.

Here's everything you need to know in order to watch Asia Cup live streams from anywhere.

How to watch 2023 Asia Cup for free

How to watch FREE Asia live streams

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 Asia Cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, selected games will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch Asia Cup live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Indian service, such as Hotstar, you'd select India from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the 2023 Asia Cup live stream.

Asia Cup live streams by country

How to watch Asia live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the 2023 Asia Cup on ESPN Plus. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $9.99 a month.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more boxing, plus the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Asia Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Asia Cup live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can also watch the ICC Cricket World Cup, Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Asia Cup live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the UK can catch the Asia Cup live stream on TNT Sports, which is BT Sport by a different name. The TNT Sports website is the place to go to watch online, but you'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Asia Cup live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kayo Sports is where you can watch Fox Sports and the Asia Cup. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. It costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial

How to watch Asia Cup live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2023 Asia Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription.

Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, and Star Sports Select 1.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

All games will begin at 3pm IST.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the Asia Cup live stream wherever you are are.