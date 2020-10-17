Washington vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 game online

Washington vs Giants channel, start time The Washington vs Giants game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 18).

It's on FOX, as a part of Week 6 of the NFL 2020 season.

Unlike every other game this season, the Washington vs Giants live stream has New York favored to actually win. Yes, all it takes is for New York to be at home on its weird turf and have its opposing team be in a seeming downward spiral of losing and its own quarterback changes.

Yes, the biggest morbid curiosity this Sunday finds Kyle Allen as the new starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team, which is a name they really ought to have changed by now. And while the betters have the Giants favored, this isn't a sure thing either, as NY's offensive line is at the bottom of the barrel and this NFL live stream could see them run through by the likes of Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

It's hard to find an aspect of the New York Giants to like these days, as Joe Judge's run with the team has been one car crash after another. The team's pass-blocking is also widely maligned with good reason, with Andrew Thomas failing at left tackle.

That's how bad Washington is seen, these days, that even the second worst team in NY (dearest Jets fans, I'm sorry about your luck) could take a win over them.

Looking at predictions, no experts who favor the Giants have a clear reason for how or why. If I had to pick, I'd just say that Daniel Jones will finally show some flashes of competence, however small they are.

Here's everything you need to watch the Washington vs Giants live stream:

How to watch Washington vs Giants live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Washington vs Giants live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Washington vs Giants live streams in the US

In America, Washington vs Giants is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 18).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Washington vs Giants is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Washington vs Giants live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Washington vs Giants.

Washington vs Giants live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond sadly do not get Washington vs Giants on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. This game starts at 9:25 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Washington vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.