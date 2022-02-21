Walmart confirms PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this week — date, time and how to get yours

Walmart has confirmed its first next-gen console restock of the month, and it looks like it’ll be a big one. The retailer has announced that it will have both a PS5 restock and an Xbox Series X restock this week. Whichever console you’re after, you won’t want to miss this drop.

Walmart has announced PS5 and Xbox Series X restock will be available on Thursday, February 24 at 12 p.m. ET. As is now standard with Walmart restocks, the drop is expected to last for at least an hour, with new inventory being released every 10 minutes.

There's no need to speculate about this drop, as the information comes directly from the retailer itself. Over the weekend, Walmart’s product listings were updated with a note confirming the date and time of this restock. The information has also been further corroborated by reliable sources including Matt Swider of The Shortcut .

These restocks will be held exclusively for Walmart Plus members. Walmart Plus membership costs $98 per year, although there's also a $12.95/month option. There is also a free trial available, but you'll only get access to these restocks if you’ve got a paid Walmart Plus subscription. (You can sign up at Walmart via this link).

Walmart Plus: $12.95/month @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option.

Walmart PS5 restock (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Walmart Xbox Series X restock (check stock)

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly check out. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock.) Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

If you don't want to sign up for Walmart Plus, don’t give up hope. We're bound to see more restocks throughout the coming weeks.

