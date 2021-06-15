Verizon offering big AirPods Pro deal — if you have the Covid vaccine

It's not the million-dollar prizes that some states are giving away to encourage their residents to get their Covid-19 vaccine. But Verizon is offering discounts on everything from Apple's AirPods Pro to Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones to any customers who've gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.

Specifically, Verizon is dangling 10% price cuts on a wide variety of accessories to vaccinated shoppers, as well as to first responders, nurses, teachers or members of the military. It's part of an overall push by both companies and state and local governments to encourage people to get vaccinated, as that not only fights the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but also helps build up herd immunity against the disease.

Verizon's promotion gets underway today (June 15) when you shop at the Verizon sale website and fill out a questionnaire. When you submit your responses, you'll get a discount code sent by SMS within 24 hours. The code works at either Verizon's online store or brick-and-mortar outlets, and you'll have until August 15 to redeem it by adding the code at checkout.

Here's the full list of discounted accessories included in Verizon's vaccination promotion, along with their regular prices.

The savings don't stop at a 10% discount for vaccinated shoppers. Verizon already offers sales prices for many of these accessories, and you're able to stack those two discounts on top of one another to lower the price even further.

In the case of the Apple AirPods Pro, for example, Verizon is selling these wireless earbuds at a price of $199 through June 20. That's $50 off the regular price. Take an additional 10% off as a result of your Covid-19 vaccination, and you can get Apple's top-rated earbuds for $179.

AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $179 @ Verizon

Save a bundle on Apple's wireless headphones by stacking discounts. The AirPods Pro are already $199 thanks to a price cut by Apple that runs through Sunday. If you've been vaccinated, though, Verizon will take another 10% off your cost.View Deal

Similarly, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale for $50 off through June 20. You can save another $30 with your 10% vaccination discount to bring the cost down to $269.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: Was $349, now $269 @ Verizon

The wireless noise-cancelling headphones also benefit from stacked discounts. Verizon's already taken $50 off the regular price, but proof of vaccination drops another $30 off the overall cost.View Deal

Other vaccine promotions around the country have included free Krispy Kreme donuts and sporting event tickets. Anheuser-Busch is offering a free beer to anyone 21 years or older if the U.S. hits its target of 70% of vaccinated adults by July 4.