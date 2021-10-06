USA vs Jamaica live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

World Cup qualifying action continues in the USA vs Jamaica live stream. The USMNT looks to solidify its place in the Octagonal standings and ensure they are one of the top three teams that make it to Qatar.

USA vs Jamaica live stream, date, time, channels The USA vs Jamaica live stream takes place Thursday, October 7.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2 via Sling or on Univision and TUDN on Fubo.TV.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

When the two sides meet in Austin's Q2 Stadium, it's certain to be an intense, physical clash. The stakes are high for both teams.

USA entered the September window with high expectations but left with two disappointing draws against El Salvador and Canada and a much-improved 4-1 win against Honduras. The five points earned ties them with Canada and Panama, and only behind table leader Mexico.

Meanwhile, Jamaica is at the bottom of the group table with one point after losing against Mexico and Panama and drawing against Costa Rica.

The two teams have faced each other 15 times in World Cup qualifying, with USA generally having the upper hand (7-1-6). The USMNT have already won against Jamaica twice this year — first in a 4-1 friendly in March, then 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals.

USA is missing a few key stars, including Christian Pulisic. However, veteran MLS forwards Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes rejoin the team after injuries.

Can USA get a win? You can find out by watching the USA vs Jamaica live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the USA vs Jamaica live stream from anywhere

The USA vs Jamaica live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the USA vs Jamaica live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Jamaica live stream on Wednesday, October 6. Kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

The game will air on ESPN2, Univision and TUDN, if you receive those channels with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV. The Sling Orange plan carries ESPN2. Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including ESPN2, Univision and TUDN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange package is what you should pick for ESPN2.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It has dozens of sports channels, including ESPN2, Univision and TUDN.

Can you watch the USA vs Jamaica live stream in the UK?

In the U.K., the USA vs Jamaica live stream is not broadcasting on any channels.

Bad news, right? Those temporarily in the U.K. trying to watch with their existing subscription can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

The game is on at 12:30 a.m. BST on Friday, Oct. 8.

How to watch the USA vs Jamaica live stream in Canada

No Canadian channels are broadcasting the USA vs Jamaica live stream.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.