UFC 286 live stream: How to watch Edwards vs Usman 3 online, match card

It’s almost time to watch the UFC 286 live stream online, and it's headlined by Edwards vs Usman 3 — which will air earlier than normal for all. That's because the event is broadcasting live from the O2 Arena in London.

UFC 286 time and date Date and Time: UFC 286 is tomorrow (Saturday, March 18)

UFC 286 main card: The main card starts at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin four and a half hours earlier, at 12:30 p.m. ET, main prelims are at 3 p.m. ET.

UFC 286 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab)

In the main event title match, which was announced this past January, Leon Edwards will be defending his Welterweight Championship against Kamaru Usman. This third match in their trilogy follows Edwards taking the title off of Usman last August with a kick to the head in the fifth round.

The trilogy dates all the way back to 2015, when Usman won via unanimous decision. Edwards is the hometown lad, fighting out of Birmingham.

UFC 286's co-main event is a lightweight scrap between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

And for the odds: Usman, the challenger, is the favorite at -240 (wager $240 to win $100) over Edwards the champ (+200 — wager $100 to win $200) according to DraftKings (opens in new tab). Fiziev (-240) and Gaethje (+200) have the same odds.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 286 live streams:

UFC 286 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 286 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 286 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 286 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ESPNews and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the former yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPNews is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra and FuboTV with the $8 per month fubo Extra package.

UFC 286 Early Prelim fights start at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month.

(opens in new tab) You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 286 (opens in new tab). While UFC 286 live streams cost $79.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 286 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $124.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): ESPNews is available with the Sling TV Orange package when you add on the Sports Extra tier. This also gets you the ESPN2, MotorTrend, TNT and many more channels.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is another great choice for cord-cutters. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month) and fubo Extra ($8 per month) you get ESPNews, and over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network.

How to watch UFC 286 in the UK and Australia

UFC 286 is, since it's being hosted there, at the rare good time for those in the U.K., and a very early time of day down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely start Edwards vs. Usman at approximately 11 p.m. GMT. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 286 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 286 is live on Sunday at 9 a.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 286 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 286's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 286 fight card

Early prelims (12:30 p.m. ET) on UFC FightPass

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos - Featherweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Duško Todorović - Middleweight

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley - Catchweight (129.5 lb)

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina - Women's Flyweight

Jai Herbert vs. Ľudovít Klein - Lightweight

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Hardy - Women's Flyweight

Prelims (3p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani - Featherweight

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales - Lightweight

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz - Lightweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho - Flyweight

Main Card (5 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Leon Edwards (c) vs. Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev - Lightweight

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena - Welterweight

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O'Neill - Women's Flyweight

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze - Middleweight