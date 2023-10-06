Tour of Lombardy live stream: How to watch the last Monument of 2023

The 2023 Tour of Lombardy is the final big race of the cycling year and it's stacked with great riders in the search of immortality on the hills around Lake Como.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tour of Lombardy 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour of Lombardy live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2023 Tour of Lombardy live stream takes place on Saturday (Oct. 7).

► Start time: 4:20 a.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. PT / 9:20 a.m. BST / 7:20 p.m. AEDT

► FREE LIVE STREAM — Das Erste (Germany)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — RAI (Italy)

► U.S. — GCN Plus

► U.K. — GCN Plus / Eurosport

Il Lombardia, the final of cycling’s five ‘Monuments’ is the only one held outside of Spring but it is far from an isolated event. Although the Coppa Bernocchi and Tre Valli Varesine also boast a 100 plus year history it’s the so called ‘Race of the falling leaves’ that is the most revered. The late Fausto Coppi still holds the record with five wins. Of the riders still active, only Tadej Pogačar has won it more than once with two victories in the previous two outings.

This year’s 117th edition takes on an arduous 238km route between Como and Bergamo climbing over 4400m in the hills surrounding the magical lake before reaching the famous finish on the Viale Roma. Tackling a multitude of ascents, including the Madonna del Ghisallo, the Passo della Crocetta, Zambla Alta and the Colle Aperto, the course, as always, favors the climbers, especially those posses daredevil descending skills.

This year the start list is stacked with stellar talent, all lining up for one last shot at glory. At the top of the list stands last year’s winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), former world champion Remco Evenepole (Soudal-Quickstep) and many people’s favorite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). Other riders who will hope to out fox these three are Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz, Ben Healy (Ef-Education-Easypost) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in his last ever professional race.

FREE Tour of Lombardy live streams

If you live in Italy or Germany, then you can look forward to a FREE Tour of Lombardy live stream in 2023. Italy's RAI Play and Germany's Das Erste are both set to serve up a free stream of this one-day UCI World Tour event.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Tour of Lombardy coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour of Lombardy 2023 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2023 Tour of Lombardy live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

How to watch the 2023 Tour of Lombardy live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2023 Tour of Lombardy on GCN Plus.

Just be warned that the race is due to start at 4:20 a.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. PT super early on Sunday morning.

A GCN Plus subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Tour of Lombardy live streams in the U.K.

Cycling fans can watch the 2023 Tour of Lombardy on GCN Plus in the U.K. The race is due to start at 9:20 a.m. BST on Saturday morning.

A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and GCN Plus offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

You can also catch the race on Eurosport through a Discovery Plus subscription. Again, it's £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year. If you want to throw in UEFA Champions League and Europa League football too, then you could go for the pricer £29.99 package which offers access to the full TNT Sports offering.

If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a good cycling VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Tour of Lombardy live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2023 Tour of Lombardy on GCN Plus.

Just be like in the States, though, it's on very, very early on Saturday morning. Thankfully, the finish is expected at a more reasonable 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m PT.

A GCN Plus subscription costs $11.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Tour of Lombardy live streams in Australia

You can tune into the 2023 Tour of Lombardy live stream with a GCN Plus subscription in Australia, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually.

The race is due to start at 8:10 p.m. AEDT on Sunday evening.

