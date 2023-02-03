Tottenham vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Tottenham vs Man City sees the champions head to North London for the reverse of a match held just two weeks ago. On that occasion, Man City emerged as 4-2 winners despite trailing 2-0 at half time. A repeat of the same result could prove disastrous to Tottenham’s hopes of securing Champions League football next season.

Tottenham vs Man City live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Man City live stream takes place Sunday, Feb. 5.

► Time 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 6)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Man City will be looking for their third league win in a row, and a second over Tottenham, as Pep Guardiola leads his team to the Totten Hotspur Stadium, desperate to chase down frontrunners Arsenal. After some recent unrest and middling results, Antonio Conte will be determined to show the opposition, and the world, that his Tottenham side can go toe to toe with the best teams in the league.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City anywhere

The Tottenham vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Tottenham vs Man City live streams by country

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeIN Sports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Tottenham vs Man City preview

Tottenham have lost three of their six Premier League games since the World Cup break and Antonio Conte knows more than anyone his side needs to improve to achieve his lofty ambitions. The deadline-day signing of wingback Pedro Porro, formerly of Man City, will strengthen a squad that has been inconsistent defensively, conceding the most goals of any team in the top half of the table. Tottenham fans and likely Conte himself will have wanted the club to do more in the transfer market but they did also bring in forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villareal. The Dutchman scored on his debut last time out in the FA Cup but it was the performance of forward Heung Min-Son, who has struggled this season, that will give Tottenham fans hope. Harry Kane was rested in that cup game ahead of this meeting with Man City, and it will be interesting to see his performance against a side he was once desperate to join.

Pep Guardiola took the somewhat controversial decision to ship out one of football’s highest-regarded defenders on deadline day with Joao Cancelo joining Bayern Munich on loan. The manager has instead placed his trust in young fullback Rico Lewis in recent weeks and despite being just 18 years old, the academy product has impressed so far. It is impossible to separate Man City’s season from forward Erling Haaland. The Norweigan has raced to the top of the goal-scoring charts and is 9 goals ahead of Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the battle for the Golden Boot. Interestingly, despite consistently finishing ahead of Tottenham, Man City have in fact lost three of their last five Premier League meetings with the North London side.

With both Kane and Haaland on display, the Tottenham vs Man City live stream could be a goalscoring masterclass from two of the best finishers in the world, don’t miss it.