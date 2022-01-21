This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra concept is the Note replacement we're hoping for

Rumors currently suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will become the de facto Galaxy Note replacement fans have been waiting for, built-in S Pen and all. And even though Samsung hasn't officially announced the S22 line, it has teased it with pre-order reservations already underway.

The lack of a formal announcement hasn't stopped enthusiasts from making their own mockups of what the Galaxy S22 Ultra might look like based on leaked and rumored intel. The latest comes from Dutch website Let's Go Digital. And what the Dutch team have given us is nothing short of spectacular.

As previous rumors have suggested, the S22 Ultra seems to have an almost utilitarian design. There aren't any massive camera bumps or stylized buttons per Let's Go Digital's renderings. What we see is an almost-flush camera array with a curved display on a plain glass slab. And as rumors have suggested, there's also a slot for the much beloved S Pen.

(Image credit: Let's Go Digital)

Apart from the phone's apparent design, there are a few bits of rumored information that have bubbled across the internet. For example, at the moment the phone is tipped for a Feb. 9 release, per known leaker Ice Universe, likely to be announced at this year's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

The monstrous handset is expected to sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powering the device will likely be the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, or the Exynos 2200 in international markets. The phone is also rumored to have between 8 to 16GB of RAM and 128GB to 1TB of storage.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Samsung flagship if it didn't sport an industry-leading camera, one that could take on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Current leaks suggest that the S22 Ultra will maintain the same 108MP resolution from last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra, but with a supposed AI enhancement mode for greater brightness and clarity. The new phone is also rumored to have a Super Clear Lens, whatever that means.

(Image credit: Let's Go Digital)

Other rumored upgrades suggest that the upcoming S Pen will have a latency of 2.98 milliseconds, which is a massive step up from the Note 20 Ultra. Along with the more responsive pen is a rumor that claims the S22 Ultra will offer 45W fast charging.

Considering the Ultra line is Samsung's top-tier product, it's often priced accordingly. Do not be surprised if the S22 Ultra exceeds $1,200.

At the moment, there's tremendous hype being built around the S22 Ultra. Whether it lives up to that hype will be determined in our review later this year.