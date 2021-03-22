This March Madness deal just slashed $500 off this 65-inch OLED TV

If you're on the lookout to score a killer OLED TV deal, now is the best time to act. We’ve found one of the best March Madness TV sales available right now!

For a limited time only, Best Buy has the 65-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,499. That’s $500 off its original price ($1,999), making it the biggest price drops we’ve seen since last year's Black Friday sales. Hurry though, as stocks are limited and someone can snatch it off the e-shelf before you do.

Vizio 65” OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

This deal takes a generous $500 off its original price. This model features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Audio, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit/Alexa support and compatibility with most popular streaming services. View Deal

If you’re after that elevated OLED experience, the Vizio Class SmartCast TV is the one for you. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we were impressed with the crisp 4K visuals, impressive audio quality, HDR10 and HLG support and its outstanding viewing angles— all offered at an ultralow price for an OLED TV.

And although we ran into some minor brightness and color accuracy issues, overall, this TV provides great value with its powerful performance.

This particular model features a massive 65-inch display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, SmartCast technology and 4 HDMI inputs. The Vizio OLED also supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This smart TV is bound to up your console gaming experience. So if you’re excited to try out some of the best games on your favorite consoles, including PS5 , Xbox One and Nintendo Switch , we’re not going to stop you.

With its SmartCast technology, the Vizio OLED TV makes watching the best streaming services that much easier. With apps like Netflix, Prime, Hulu, Showtime, Disney Plus and more, you can enjoy that stunning 4K image when binge-watching some of the biggest TV show hits.

And in case you wanted to check out other great deals on the market, make sure to take a look at our roundup of some of the best TV deals right now.