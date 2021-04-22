This limited edition Keurig coffee maker is now $50 off at Target

The Keurig K-Mini offers the pod convenience of the easy to use K-Cup range, while slimming back that price tag to under $100. However, right now you can save $50 on a Jonathan Adler limited edition version of this device - picking it up for just $49.99 at Target.

That's a fantastic discount, returning the Keurig K-Mini back to its lowest all time price. Of course, you'll have to be a fan of the pastel blue design, but at $49.99 you're getting one of the best coffee maker brands at a steal of a cost. We usually only see these machines on sale for around $69.99 or $79.99, which means you're saving an extra $20 - $30 on the usual discounted rate here.

Keurig K-Mini Basic Johnathan Adler Limited Edition: $99.99 $49.99 at Target

You can save $50 on this Limited Edition Keurig K-Mini at Target right now. That means you can pick up a simple, easy to use pod coffee maker for 50% off right now - that's the cheapest we've seen it anywhere today.

The Keurig K-Mini is already an excellent cheap coffee maker - offering up a limited but simple approach to a quick cup of Joe. Compatible with a massive range of pods through the K-Cup collection, this model also carries a far smaller footprint than many other Keurig coffee makers, at just 4.5-inches wide.

The single-cup water reservoir may be a little less convenient than the larger tanks of more expensive coffee makers, but it also ensures you're getting fresh water for every cup and if you're space-conscious it's a fair trade-off for a compact design.

