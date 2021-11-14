This espresso and drip combo coffee maker is just $149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering an excellent $50 discount on the 2-in-1 Bella Pro Series coffee maker. You'll find the espresso and drip brewer available for just $149.99 right now (was $199.99). That's the best price we can find on the web right now, with other retailers like Walmart and Amazon still charging well over $200 for this machine (and Amazon's stock is all refurbished).

If you're after variety in your morning brews, then this Bella Pro coffee maker may be the perfect model. Like the best coffee maker brands, you're getting plenty of controls for brew pause, keep warm, and auto-brew programming, however the espresso functions on the left hand side of the machine can also be used for specialty drinks as well.

You're not getting some of the more high-end features found in the best espresso machines on the market, but if you want flexibility in how you prepare your coffee there's plenty to love here. Overall, $149.99 represents excellent value for a coffee maker with drip and espresso functions (and an easy to use milk frother to boot).

Bella Pro Series coffee maker: $199.99 Bella Pro Series coffee maker: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're after a coffee maker that can do it all, you'll want to check out this $50 discount on the Bella Pro. The 2-in-1 espresso and drip machine is now down to $149.99 at Best Buy - a price that can't be matched by other retailers' coffee maker deals.



