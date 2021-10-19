Black Friday coffee maker deals — early sales and what to expect in 2021

If you love your morning coffee and need a reliable coffee maker to help kick-start your day, Black Friday 2021 is the best time to find a deal.

When looking for the best Black Friday coffee maker deals — you need to look out for things like performance, convenience and affordability. What features does the coffee maker offer? Some of the top coffee makers offer strength control settings, built-in milk frother, or a range of presets to suit your tastes.

With so many different coffee makers on the market, it can be difficult to spot a great deal when it comes. Luckily, we've done all the searching for you, and discovered some great early deals on coffee makers.

So whether you prefer top brands like Keurig, here are some of the best early Black Friday coffee maker deals you can find right now. What’s more, if you love a great bargain, check out the best Black Friday deals to see what’s available.

Check out the best early Keurig Black Friday deals here

Find the best early Nespresso Black Friday deals right now

Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker: was $199 now $171@ Amazon

If you’re after an all-in-one coffee maker that can make delicious lattes and cappuccinos, this Keurig is a great deal. Just use any K-pod to brew coffee, and so much more. It comes with a large 60oz water reservoir that can make up to six cups without having to refill. It conveniently brews and heats at the same time, and has a handy auto-off feature. View Deal

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker: was $139 now $99 @ Walmart

This great Ninja deal will save you $40, and offer a rich brew experience. It comes with a fold-away frother to make cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes and cold milk. It has six brew sizes ranging from a single cup to a half carafe, and an iced coffee function. For what you’re getting, this deal is excellent value for money. View Deal

Cuisinart Coffee Center Brew Basics: was $149 now $115 @ Best Buy

If you want a more user-friendly coffee maker, this Cuisinart is a great buy. It has a 64oz water reservoir for drip coffee, and is fully programmable to let you choose the amount you want to brew. The full-service option allows you to brew up to 12 cups in a glass carafe with a full-service option, while a single-serve side brews from 8oz in no time. This is a great deal to snap up. View Deal

Best Black Friday coffee maker deals — what to expect in 2021

Last year, there were plenty of price cuts across coffee makers during Black Friday. This included deals on popular brands such as Cuisinart, Keurig, Breville and Nespresso to name a few.

Amazon offered a $50 discount for the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, which went down from $110 to $60. Walmart was selling the Nespresso VertuoPlus from $149 to $99, while there were other great deals on Best Buy and Home Depot.

This year, we can expect to see similar deals. In particular, discounts on the Keurig K Cup or K-Slim coffee makers, and offers from Breville, Ninja and Nespresso. As always, be sure to check in on there as we will be updating it with more great coffee maker deals right up until Black Friday.