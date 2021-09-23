This Billie Eilish Echo Studio speaker will make you Happier Than Ever

Here's something we did't expect: singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has collaborated with Amazon on a new limited edition Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker.

The new exterior features the 19-year-old artist's face spread across a beige fabric that wraps around the device. Fans are bound to recognize that the shot is actually taken from the cover of the signer's latest album titled "Happier Than Ever."

So if you're brainstorming potential gift ideas for someone's who's a die-hard fan of Billie Eilish, this may be a good one to consider. That is if you don't mind spending $230, which is $30 more expensive than the traditional Amazon Echo Studio. The limited edition smart speaker is available for pre-order on Amazon right now, with shipping expected in October, though no concrete dates provided.

But don't get too excited just yet. Unfortunately, the Billie Eilish Echo Studio doesn't feature the artist's voice, meaning you won't be able to speak to an AI version of Billie like you would normally do with Alexa. So the extent of this collaboration only applies to the exterior.

However, according to The Verge, Amazon mentioned that apparently some special Billie Eilish alarms are coming soon. The good news is that all Echo users will take advantage of this feature at some point, regardless of whether their devices are limited edition or not.

This model in particular features all the same internal features as the standard Echo Studio. In our Amazon Echo Studio review, we were impressed with the bass, the overall sound and the device's reasonable price tag. In fact, we went as far as to name this device Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker yet. It even automatically adjusts its acoustic properties to fit the room in which it's been placed.

Another perk of getting this Billie Eilish smart speaker is you'll also get six months of Amazon Music for free. And that also applies to those with existing subscriptions too.

This would be the Amazon's first time collaborating with a celebrity on one of the company's Echo speakers. We've already seen panda and tiger-themed Echo devices that were designed for children, though we've never seen any design alterations concerning the standard Alexa speakers. This could also be a sign that there will be more collaborations to come, so we might be seeing more celebrity faces on some of the best Alexa speakers in due course.