The Umbrella Academy season 4: Everything we know so far

Things won't be so super on The Umbrella Academy season 4, if it happens. Netflix hasn't renewed the dark superhero drama yet, but another installment feels inevitable. It could possibly be the Umbrella Academy's final chapter, as showrunner Steve Blackman told The Wrap (opens in new tab), "I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going towards an endgame."

Umbrella Academy season 3 dropped on June 22, 2022, and it immediately over took over the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 list (knocking from Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 down), with nearly 125 million hours streamed globally. At the time of publishing, it ranks at No. 2, displaced only by Stranger Things season 4 volume 2.

Clearly, Umbrella Academy remains popular with fans worldwide — hence, our confidence that it will be renewed. The bigger questions are when it might return and what the storylines will entail, as the season 3 ending gave the show a major reset.

Season 3 follows the Hargreeves siblings after their return from 1963 Dallas. They find their present-day timeline has been completed altered and they've been replaced by the Sparrow Academy. Their time-traveling machinations have created a universe-destroying paradox, and now they must find a way to prevent apocalypse once again.

Blackman also said he's already pitched a season 4 idea to Netflix and that it could function as the series finale. "I know the beginning middle and end, I know where we’re going to. Since I started ‘Umbrella,’ I only knew in my head what I thought the first four seasons are," he explained. "I have no idea where I’m gonna go after Season 4 if we’re so lucky to have more of that."

Here's everything we know so far about Umbrella Academy season 4.

While Netflix hasn't ordered Umbrella Academy season 4 yet, it seems like a certainty. We expect to hear word in a few weeks, as Netflix tends to wait a month or so after a season drops to make an announcement about the next one.

After the likely renewal, Blackman and the show's writing team will get to work on the scripts. From there, they'll move into pre-production and additional casting, then begin filming. Once filming wraps, post-production work will take place.

We can glean a bit of insight from the timing of past seasons, though season 3 was somewhat delayed by the pandemic. Season 1 premiered in February 2019 and season 2 followed a year and half later in July 2020. Season 3 arrived two years later in June 2022.

Taking all of that into account, our best guess is an Umbrella Academy season 4 release date of spring or summer 2024.

Umbrella Academy season 4 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

While not yet officially confirmed, we expect the Umbrella Academy season 4 cast will feature the nine main players seen at the end of season 3 episode 10:

Elliot Page as Viktor aka Number Seven, who can convert soundwaves into a destructive force

who can convert soundwaves into a destructive force Tom Hopper Luther aka Number One , who has super strength and the upper body of an ape

, who has super strength and the upper body of an ape David Castaneda as Diego aka Number Two , who can curve the trajectory of anything he throws

, who can curve the trajectory of anything he throws Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka Number Three, who can control minds with the phrase "I heard a rumor..."

who can control minds with the phrase "I heard a rumor..." Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka Number Four , who can communicate with the dead and make them corporeal for a temporary time

, who can communicate with the dead and make them corporeal for a temporary time Aidan Gallagher as Number Five , who can travel through space and time

, who can travel through space and time Justin H. Min as Ben aka Number Six , also Sparrow #2, who can unleash huge tentacles from his body

, also Sparrow #2, who can unleash huge tentacles from his body Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves , an alien lifeform who becomes a billionaire industrialist and adopts the siblings.

, an alien lifeform who becomes a billionaire industrialist and adopts the siblings. Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, the Handler's adopted daughter and Diego's girlfriend, who has mirroring superpowers.

Other Umbrella Academy cast members who may return include:

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Luther's wife and a Sparrow Academy member who can manipulate the gravity of herself and others.

Luther's wife and a Sparrow Academy member who can manipulate the gravity of herself and others. Liisa Repo-Martell as Abigail Hargreeves , Reginald's wife.

, Reginald's wife. Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut , Allison's husband.

, Allison's husband. Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace Hargreeves , the siblings' robot mom in season 1.

, the siblings' robot mom in season 1. Adam Godley and Ken Hall as Pogo, an intelligent chimpanzee who serves as Reginald's assistant. Godley provides the voice and facial capture, while Hall provides the body motion capture.

In addition to Sloane, there's a chance that season 4 will incorporate her Sparrow siblings in some capacity. They are:

Justin Cornwell as Marcus (Sparrow #1), who possesses immense strength.

who possesses immense strength. Britne Oldford as Fei (Sparrow #3), who sees through the murder of crows she can manifest.

who sees through the murder of crows she can manifest. Jake Epstein as Alphonso (Sparrow #4), a scarred crime-fighter who can harm others by inflicting it upon himself

a scarred crime-fighter who can harm others by inflicting it upon himself Cazzie David as Jayme (Sparrow #6), a loner who can spit venom that causes hallucinations.

a loner who can spit venom that causes hallucinations. Christopher (Sparrow #7) is a telekinetic cube who can control the temperature of a room and induce existential dread in people's minds.

Umbrella Academy season 4 storyline possibilities and season 3 ending, explained

The Umbrella Academy season 4 may be a complete reset of the series, after the events of the season 3 finale.

In season 3 episode 10 "Oblivion," the Hargreeves siblings (minus dead Luther and Klaus), Lila, Sloane and Reginald fled the universe-consuming Kugelblitz into the Hotel Oblivion, The siblings are attacked by the three remaining Guardians, the deadly samurai protecting the reset button within the hotel.

After defeating them (with the help of a resurrected Klaus and ghost Luther), Five spots the reset button's symbol on the lobby floor. Reginald urges the seven remaining supes, except Allison, to stand on the designated stars. However, the machine begins draining their powers and killing them.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Allison begs Reginald to stop. When he doesn't, she slices off his head and hits the reset button herself.

In the new universe, Allison reunites with husband Ray and daughter Claire. The others — Viktor, Diego, Lila, Five, Ben, and Klaus — exit from a door to find the Hotel Oblivion doesn't exist. Luther also emerges his body no longer a massive size. Sloane is missing, however. Five's hand is intact, but he can't blink through time and space. In fact, none of them have powers anymore.

Luther departs to search for Sloane, and others soon leave in different directions. Elsewhere, Reginald peers down at a city skyline dominated by his H logo. He's joined by Abigail, his wife.

Season 4 is likely to pick up with the Hargreeves siblings (including Sparrow Ben) scattered to the winds and living their own lives, much like they were at the start of seasons 1 and 2. Once again, they may need to team up, and rebuild their relationships, to face another apocalypse.

Before that, the ex-supes will have to navigate a new, unfamiliar world — one that Reginald didn't quite get around to finish building.

"So everything is reset, and how it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we’re going to be going to hopefully in Season 4," Blackman explained.

One interesting complication is the existence of yet another Ben, who is seen in a mid-credits scene riding the subway in Seoul, South Korea.

(Image credit: Netflix)

All the while, they'll have to contend with not having superpowers anymore. As Blackman told The Wrap (opens in new tab), "I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, ‘Would they be happier without their powers?’ I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are.

So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they’re missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be ‘normal’?"