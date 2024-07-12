'Umbrella Academy' season 4 episode titles tease superhero siblings' final adventures

Unlike the Hargreeves family, fans of “The Umbrella Academy” cannot see into the future. With a little less than a month to go until the return of the acclaimed Netflix series, it can be extremely difficult to contain the excitement for the final season. Luckily, the popular streamer has dropped a little something to hold us over until August 8: the titles and synopses of every episode of "The Umbrella Academy" season 4.

To paraphrase an old saying, you can’t judge an episode by its title, so as an added bonus, Tudum got showrunner Steve Blackman to provide some brief loglines that tease a little bit of what we can expect from each chapter of the grand finale.

'Umbrella Academy's season 4 episode titles and descriptions

Episode 1: “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want”

Who doesn’t love a good birthday party?

Episode 2: “Jean and Gene”

They both wear the pants in the relationship.

Episode 3: “The Squid and the Girl”

Two paths cross, one squid enters.

Episode 4: “The Cleanse”

There’s not enough sage in the universe, apparently.

Episode 5: “Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days”

The Hargreeves siblings find themselves doing the impossible: teaming up with their father.

Episode 6: “End of the Beginning”

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger … right?

What the 'Umbrella Academy' season 4 episode titles mean

It’s hard to decipher any huge clues from these titles. However, there are a few hints to pick up, especially if you’ve seen the trailer "Umbrella Academy" season 4 .

First, the second episode references Jean and Gene. To be more specific, these characters are Doctors Jean and Gene Thibedeau, two Midwestern community college professors played by real-life couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. The “Parks and Recreation” stars seem to be leading the charge in restoring the timeline to what it once was. Or at the very least, they want to find out why things changed in the first place.

The other big revelation comes from the episode 3 title, “The Squid and the Girl.” As we found out in the trailer, Justin H. Min’s Ben Hargreeves (or “that tentacle boy”) has something to do with the changing timelines. His siblings point out that none of them can remember how their brother died in the original timeline.

As the team of superheroes uncovers the mysteries of the timelines, Ben will almost certainly play a major role in the investigation. But who is the titular girl referenced? Could it be another Hargreeves child? Or is it Sloane, the former Sparrow Academy member and Luther’s wife who hasn’t been seen since the events that unfolded at the Hotel Oblivion? Or is this a completely new piece of the puzzle that has yet to be revealed?

We’ll find out soon when the fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Academy” premieres August 8 on Netflix.