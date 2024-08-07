'Umbrella Academy' season 4 cast says goodbye in behind-the-scenes video

Though Five has been talking about the end since the beginning, “The Umbrella Academy" season 4 really is the end of the acclaimed Netflix series based on the Dark Horse comic written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. But before the credits roll for the final time on this dysfunctional family of superheroes, the cast and crew take a moment to reflect on their six-year journey.

The official Netflix YouTube channel dropped a brand new behind-the-scenes look at the series just days before the final season is released on the streamer. In the video, titled “Road to the Final Season,” the cast and crew reminisce about how far they’ve come both onscreen and off.

Emmy Raver-Lampman discusses how Allison Hargreeves was her first major role in Hollywood, even though she'd racked up an impressive career in theater with standout parts in “Hamilton” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The New Musical." Aidan Gallagher shares how he literally grew up before our very eyes since he was only 13 years old when he first joined the production. And amidst an emotional final day on set, Elliot Page talks about how he had “an extraordinary experience” working on “The Umbrella Academy.”

From the other side of the camera, showrunner Steve Blackman expresses how lucky he feels to have worked on this project for such a long time. However, despite the sadness that comes with no longer working with these characters again, Blackman says that the show “reminded me why I love the business and why I love storytelling.”

And though the thought may be bittersweet, when it came to teasing the end of the story, Blackman only mentioned that it was “fair to the characters, fair to the fans, and fair to the source material.”

The fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Academy” starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min premieres on Netflix when all six episodes drop on August 8, 2024.

