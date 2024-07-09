'The Umbrella Academy' season 4 just dropped its final trailer — the end is coming

One month out from "The Umbrella Academy" season 4, Netflix has just dropped another trailer for the superhero show. And from the looks of things, the stakes are just as high as they've always been in the Hargreeves family's last adventures.

After the events at the Hotel Oblivion, the siblings found themselves in another new timeline, where their bodies had been restored, their powers were missing ... and Reginald was alive once again.

In May, the teaser trailer gave us a taste of what was to come, but this fresh footage has given us a much clearer idea of the trouble our superpowered siblings will face. Unsurprisingly, the world is ending all over again, and it's down to Viktor (Elliot Page) and co. to save the day.

Fittingly soundtracked by My Chemical Romance's "The End," the "Umbrella Academy" season 4 trailer gives us our first look at Nick Offerman's conspiracy theorist figure, and teases that Ben (Justin H. Min) is "the key" to understanding everything from the mind-bending series. It also teases new powers and plenty of action. Those last six episodes can't come soon enough.

You can watch the new "Umbrella Academy" trailer below:

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What is 'The Umbrella Academy' season 4 about?

In the final season, the superhero siblings are drawn together once again to save the world.

The full season 4 synopsis reads: "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long.

"Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

"The Umbrella Academy" season 4 will hit Netflix on Thursday, August 8, 2024.