Prepare for takeoff because The Flight Attendant season 2 is flying into HBO Max soon. Kaley Cuoco's dark comedy/thriller returns with a new globe-trotting adventure for the titular airline employee.

The Flight Attendant season 2 streaming details The Flight Attendant season 2 begins streaming Thursday, April 21 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

The Flight Attendant season 1 introduced Cassie Bowden, a hard-drinking, good-time gal who jets all over the world as a flight attendant for Imperial Airlines. On a flight to Bangkok, she flirted with a handsome passenger, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman). After landing, they hooked up, but Cassie woke up the next morning to discover Alex dead in the bed next to her.

Terrified and hungover, she decided not to call the police. It was the first in a string of bad decisions that landed her in major trouble. Thanks to sleuthing on her part, Cassie eventually cleared her name.

In season 2, Cassie is living in Los Angeles. She's sober, and has a boyfriend. She still works for the airline, but also moonlights as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in more international intrigue.

How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., The Flight Attendant season 2 premieres with two episodes Thursday, April 21 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes. Two more will drop on April 28, and the rest will be released weekly (concluding May 26).

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and Minx. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they're in luck because The Flight Attendant season 2 will be streaming on Crave.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 in the UK

Unfortunately, Brits don't get HBO Max. However, The Flight Attendant season 2 will be released in its entirety on Sky Max and NOW streaming service on May 26.

Sky TV packages start at just £25 per month.

How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 in Australia

HBO Max isn't available in Australia, either. But Aussies are in luck because The Flight Attendant season 2 will stream on Binge. Episodes will drop on the same schedule as HBO Max.

The Flight Attendant season 2 trailer

In The Flight Attendant season 2 trailer, Cassie is truly living her best life. She quit drinking, she has a beautiful home (with throw pillows!) and she is dating a handsome man. But when her side job with the CIA gets her into trouble once again, Cassie starts to unravel.

The Flight Attendant season 2 cast

The cast of The Flight Attendant is led by Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, an employee of Imperial Airlines.

Also returning from season 1 are: Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, Cassie's best friend and a lawyer; Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, a former flight attendant now on the run; Deniz Akdeniz as Max, Annie's boyfriend; Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, a fellow flight attendant;

T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall.

Several new faces are joining The Flight Attendant season 2. Sharon Stone plays Cassie's mother, Lisa Bowden. Santiago Cabrera is Marco, an artist and Cassie's boyfriend. Shohreh Aghdashloo is Brenda, Cassie's AA sponsor.

Mo McRae is Benjamin Berry, a CIA officer and Cassie's handler. Cheryl Hines is Dot, Benjamin's boss at the CIA. Callie Hernandez plays bounty hunter Gabrielle Diaz. J.J. Soria is Esteban Diaz, Gabrielle’s partner and lover.

Also appearing in season 2 are Margaret Cho, Alanna Ubach, Jessie Ennis and Mae Martin.