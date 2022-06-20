This popular sci-fi series is being killed off after four seasons

It looks like TNT’s train-based sci-fi series Snowpiercer has run out of track and will end after its fourth season pulls into its last stop.

In a statement sent to Deadline (opens in new tab), a spokesperson for TNT confirmed the show won’t be chugging along for much longer: “We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT. Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

Snowpiercer is available on TNT in the U.S. but was picked up by Netflix in other nations, including the U.K.

The Snowpiercer series is based on Bong Joon-ho's cult-classic 2013 film of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob. It builds upon the film's central theme of life on a perpetually moving train carrying humanity's last remnants through a post-apocalyptic frozen world, and explores the lives of different passengers split into different classes.

While the plot was initially centred around the struggles of the impoverished “Tailies” — led by Daveed Diggs’ Andre — against the indulged first class and Snowpiercer's Head of Hospitality Melanie (Jennifer Connelly), the series then headed in a different direction to the movie.

It really picked up momentum in season two, thanks to the introduction of Sean Bean as a somewhat scene-chewing villain, but the events of season three left us with the feeling that it was running out of track. A minor cliffhanger at the end of that season set up some intrigue, but it's not much of a surprise that the series is pulling into its terminus.

What’s not clear here is whether the series has been canceled or has been ended by mutual consent. TNT has reportedly been scaling back its original scripted shows following the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, leaving the cable network with just Snowpiercer and Animal Kingdom, so the former show's demise could be due to that same process.

Snowpiercer season four has no official release date, but is likely to arrive in 2023. And if you’re craving some retro sci-fi action in the meantime, then check out Stranger Things Season 4.